I’m A Celebrity fans think David Haye intentionally failed trial, and their theory is seriously disturbing

I’m A Celebrity viewers are convinced they’ve figured out why David Haye appeared to deliberately throw a trial during last night’s show (Friday, April 17).

The former boxer took part in a challenge alongside his fellow campmates, but things quickly went wrong, sparking a wave of reaction from fans at home.

David was accused of throwing the trial on purpose (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans slam David Haye’s behaviour during trial

Last night saw the celebrities take part in a skill-based challenge.

They were each tasked with holding a giant paddle steady, balancing a red ball on top and preventing it from falling into a fire pit. The instructions were simple, with the reminder that it “pays to be the last person standing”.

As they got into position, the campmates braced themselves for what quickly became a tough and physically demanding task.

However, within seconds of the trial beginning, David’s paddle suddenly flipped, sending his ball straight into the fire pit.

Laughing and swearing, he walked off, joking: “I’ll see you guys in about four hours,” which drew laughs from campmate Jimmy Bullard.

David was out in seconds (Credit: ITV)

Fans work out why David ‘threw’ the challenge

The rest of the campmates remained in position for what appeared to be hours. As night fell, they eventually decided to let Ashley Roberts take the win as it was her birthday.

On the count of three, the group dropped their paddles together, although Jimmy briefly kept his up, clearly amused by the situation.

Harry Redknapp soon stepped in, flipping Jimmy’s paddle himself. “You’ve got to let Ashley win,” he said, ensuring she was the last one standing and the winner of a cookie.

After the challenge aired, viewers quickly took to Twitter, with many convinced David had thrown the trial on purpose and sharing their theories on why.

“He probably did it on purpose so he didn’t rage if he lost fr,” one fan tweeted.

“David purposely losing because he couldn’t bear even being in with a chance of actually losing lololol,” another wrote.

Viewers mocked David (Credit: ITV)

Viewers mock David

The criticism continued online, with some viewers openly mocking the star’s behaviour.

“David’s done that on purpose, blokes got a severe case of main character syndrome,” a third viewer remarked.

“Nah David HAS to purposely not be doing [bleep] all. Just in it for the cheque,” another said.

“Feel like David [bleeped] that up on purpose so he could goad the rest and sit on his arse like he usually does #ImACeleb but hopefully him bring first to lose means he leaves??” a fifth added.

With fans continuing to question his motives, it’s clear David’s brief appearance in the trial has left a lasting impression for all the wrong reasons.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity backlash as David Haye labelled ‘uncomfortable to watch’ and Ofcom complaints pour in

I’m A Celebrity continues Monday night (April 20) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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