Who was in I’m A Celebrity South Africa star David Haye’s ‘throuple’, why he retired from boxing and split from wife

David Haye is back on screens for I’m A Celebrity South Africa. But there’s far more to the former world champion than his time in the jungle.

From his glittering boxing career to his controversial headlines, high-profile relationships and huge fortune, David has rarely been far from the spotlight.

As he prepares to return to ITV alongside familiar faces including Ashley Roberts, Seann Walsh, Gemma Collins and Harry Redknapp, here’s everything you need to know about the man known as ‘The Haymaker’.

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The I’m A Celebrity star is a boxing legend (Credit: CoverImages.com)

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye’s boxing career

David Haye, 45, is widely regarded as one of Britain’s most successful boxers.

His professional career spanned from 2002 to 2018, during which he became a unified cruiserweight world champion before moving up to heavyweight and winning the WBA title from 2009 to 2011.

That achievement alone puts him in an elite category. David is one of only a handful of fighters in history to unify the cruiserweight division and go on to become a heavyweight world champion.

Some of his most memorable fights include his 2007 victory over Jean-Marc Mormeck, which saw him unify the cruiserweight titles, and his famous 2009 win against 7ft giant Nikolay Valuev to claim the WBA heavyweight belt.

He also secured a headline-grabbing win over fellow Brit Dereck Chisora in 2012.

Outside the ring, David expanded his profile with TV work, including his Sky One series David Haye Versus, where he trained and interviewed celebrities including Ricky Gervais, Justin Bieber and Michael McIntyre.

Despite his achievements, rankings have sometimes been debated. In 2021, BoxRec listed him as the 100th greatest British fighter of all time – a position that sparked discussion among boxing fans.

He has made headlines several times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Controversy and assault allegation explained

David’s career hasn’t been without controversy.

In 2021, he was accused of assaulting a man, Nickesh Jhala, during an incident at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. The allegation centred on claims that David had reacted after believing comments were being made about him and his partner.

Prosecutors later told Westminster Magistrates’ Court that David allegedly placed his hands around the man’s throat and made threats.

However, David denied the claims from the outset.

His defence argued that there had been no threatening behaviour, describing the contact as minimal. After reviewing CCTV footage, the judge ultimately ruled that there was no case to answer.

David was cleared of the allegation and later said he was “very pleased” and “happy” with the outcome.

Why did David Haye retire from boxing?

David officially retired from boxing in 2018 at the age of 37.

Announcing his decision, he explained that his body could no longer perform at the elite level required to compete professionally.

“They say you can’t play boxing,” he said at the time. “As I reviewed my life and physicality it’s not what it needs to be.”

A series of serious injuries played a major role in that decision. Over the years, David suffered multiple setbacks, including ruptured biceps, a torn rotator cuff and a damaged Achilles tendon. All of which required surgery and lengthy rehabilitation.

Perhaps most significantly, he also underwent spinal surgery in 2015, something he later described as one of the toughest challenges of his career.

Reflecting on his retirement, David said he felt content with what he had achieved, adding that he was “happy and healthy” and proud to have secured his family’s future financially.

What is David Haye’s net worth?

Thanks to his success in boxing and ventures outside the sport, David has built up an impressive fortune.

He is reported to be worth around £17.5 million.

His earnings have come not only from fight purses, but also endorsements, television appearances and business ventures over the years.

He was previously married to makeup artist Natasha (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David Haye’s ex wife and family life

Away from the spotlight, David was previously married to makeup artist Natasha Haye.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 and share a son together, Cassius.

However, their relationship came to an end in 2016, when Natasha filed for divorce citing unreasonable behaviour. Reports at the time claimed the divorce was granted quickly during a brief court hearing that neither party attended.

Despite the split, David has continued to speak about the importance of family in his life.

David is currently dating Sian Osborne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is David Haye’s girlfriend? Inside his ‘throuple’ headlines

David’s love life has frequently made headlines in recent years.

He has been in a relationship with model Sian Osborne since 2020, and the pair are believed to have an open relationship.

David has previously spoken about keeping his private life out of the public eye, saying that what happens “behind closed doors” is between those involved.

However, that hasn’t stopped speculation.

In 2023, he sparked headlines after sharing holiday photos with Sian and singer Una Healy, leading to rumours of a so-called ‘throuple’.

Una later addressed the speculation, explaining that while she had dated David, it was not a three-way relationship and she was not romantically involved with Sian.

David’s approach to relationships has often been described as “polyamorous”, though he himself has avoided putting labels on it.

Helen dated David a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

Is Helen Flanagan with David Haye?

David also enjoyed a brief romance with Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan in 2023.

The pair had originally met years earlier during I’m A Celebrity in 2012.

Despite speculation at the time, Helen later made it clear that their relationship was strictly between the two of them and did not involve anyone else.

Speaking openly, she said she had no interest in a “throuple” dynamic and insisted her time with David was one-on-one.

He reached the final of I’m A Celebrity last time around (Credit: ITV)

When was David Haye first on I’m A Celebrity?

David first entered the jungle back in 2012 for the 12th series of I’m A Celebrity….

He performed strongly throughout the competition and ultimately finished in third place, behind Ashley Roberts and eventual winner Charlie Brooks.

Reflecting on the experience, David has previously said he thoroughly enjoyed his time in the jungle – something that likely influenced his decision to return.

Speaking ahead of I’m A Celebrity South Africa, he said he was keen for the adventure, especially as he had never visited the country before.

“I had a good time in Australia and I was the last man standing,” he said. “Ashley Roberts and Charlie Brooks pipped me to it – but I got bronze and I was on the podium!”

With his competitive streak, high-profile past and no shortage of life experience, David is sure to be one of the most talked-about campmates as I’m A Celebrity South Africa gets underway.

Whether he can go one better than his previous third-place finish, however, remains to be seen…

Read more: Adam Thomas snubbed by ITV after ‘explosive’ unaired row with I’m A Celebrity co-star

I’m A Celebrity South Africa starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Monday April 6, 2026.

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