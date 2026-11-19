I’m A Celebrity star Joanna Page previously opened up about having an underactive thyroid and how it impacted her.

The Gavin and Stacey actress spoke to Wales Online about the symptoms she experienced before being diagnosed with the condition.

She described a constant sense of being in slow motion, a change from the energy she had been used to.

Joanna gave a striking example of how that felt at home, where simply getting the washing started could take its toll: “I just had no energy. I’d get out of bed, load the washing machine, and then be so drained I’d have to sit around staring into space for the rest of the day.

“And I was continually freezing cold. I’d have the central heating on full blast, be wearing three layers of clothing including thermals, and my husband James would have to walk around in shorts because it was so hot in the house.”

Joanna Page previously opened up about her underactive thyroid (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

What is an underactive thyroid?

According to the NHS, an underactive thyroid is where the thyroid gland in your neck does not make enough hormones.

It is also known as hypothyroidism, which the NHS describes as a common condition.

The NHS says symptoms can emerge slowly and get worse over time.

Treatment involves taking daily hormone replacement tablets, called levothyroxine, to raise the body’s thyroxine levels.

Joanna is currently on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page enters the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Joanna is currently in the I’m A Celebrity jungle after making her show debut on Monday (November 16).

During the launch episode, Joanna expressed her excitement about heading into the Australian jungle.

However, despite only being a few days in, Joanna has already expressed frustration with one of her campmates.

During Wednesday’s episode (November 18), Joanna walked out of camp as Mariella Frostrup took control during dinner preparations.

Jogging away from where dinner was being prepared, Joanna was heard whispering: “Oh my God. This is doing my head in.”

She added: “I cannot listen to Mariella’s voice anymore.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Joanna admitted: “There are just some particular voices that are starting to stress me out. Honestly I had to just step away. The whole situation is just very, very stressful.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Thursday, November 19, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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