Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he is days away from becoming a grandfather for the first time as his daughter Holly is pregnant with her first child.

The 60-year-old shared the update during his Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech on Wednesday, November 18. His daughter Holly Ramsay is expecting her first child with her husband Adam Peaty.

Speaking about the family’s next arrival, Gordon said: “The Ramsay household is getting bigger.”

He added: “We welcome our first grandchild in a couple of days from now.”

Gordon Ramsay shared a sweet update on his daughter Holly’s due date (Credit: Photo by Nina Prommer/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Holly Ramsay previously announced a December due date

Holly announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June, telling followers she and Adam were expecting a baby girl in December 2026.

Gordon congratulated the couple in the comments, sharing his excitement about becoming a grandad.

He and wife Tana already have six children: Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse.

Gordon Ramsay jokes about a mid-air birth

During his ceremony speech, Gordon also recalled discussing the possibility of Holly going into labour with his wife, Tana.

He said they had worried about her waters breaking, with Tana asking which of them should head back.

Gordon’s tongue-in-cheek suggestion was to bring Holly over instead.

“No, no, you fly her over here. We’ll have her give birth in mid-air,” he joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Ramsay-Peaty (@hollyramsaypeaty)

Holly Ramsay’s pregnancy announcement

Holly and her husband Adam, who married in 2025, announced they were expecting their first child in June.

In an Instagram post, Adam and Holly looked lovingly at each other in a sweet photo.

Read more: Heavily pregnant Holly Ramsay cradles baby bump for glam appearance at dad Gordon’s 60th birthday bash

Holly showed off her blossoming baby bump as she held onto Adam.

Alongside the photo, the couple wrote: “Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can’t wait to meet our baby girl.”

Proud Gordon commented: “Congratulations to you both. Sending lots of love, Dad. I’m going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas.”

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