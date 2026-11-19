Davina McCall tearfully admitted it was hard for husband Michael Douglas to support her after brain surgery.

The 59-year-old opened up to Jimmy Carr on her Begin Again podcast during a conversation about lasting relationships.

She said: “But it was very hard to stick with me in the last year and a half, especially after the brain tumour.”

Davina McCall started to cry on her podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas describe her recovery

Michael previously shared his perspective on Ireland AM, describing a recovery that took longer than he had expected.

Following the November operation, he had thought the couple would be through the worst by Christmas.

“But we weren’t actually, it took a long time,” he explained.

Instead, he decided to give her recovery until April before becoming more concerned. Towards the end of that month, he said: “Everything just like dropped back into place”.

He recalled Davina looking at him and saying: “I’m back, like, I’m totally back.” Michael’s response was: “Then so am I.”

On Begin Again, Davina struggled to understand why he needed that space.

“I was very very annoying and he needed some time to get away from me sometimes because it was exhausting,” she said.

“I was different and he was the same. But he was so patient and amazing with me and it was hard. It was the hardest year. We’re nuts about each other.”

His support continued when she later faced cancer. Davina said: “He was brilliant and funny with me about that and I really needed that.”

The couple married in December 2025, having started dating in 2019.

Jimmy’s thoughts about relationships had prompted Davina’s tears during their podcast conversation. He suggested that resolving conflict mattered more for long-term success than simply enjoying good times together.

When she became upset, Jimmy told her: “Have a cry if you want. That’s what feelings are for. But you’ve been through a lot recently, right?”

Davina married her husband Michael last year (Credit: YouTube)

Davina’s recovery after brain tumour surgery

Davina experienced short-term memory difficulties following surgery to remove her benign brain tumour in 2024. Those difficulties lasted around a year before her memory gradually began returning.

She has also announced that her final MRI showed no remaining tumour.

Her latest conversation with Jimmy focused on her gratitude for Michael’s care throughout that difficult period.

“I’m so grateful. Michael has been amazing with me. It’s easy to love me when I’m good,” she said.

Read more: Davina McCall reveals husband Michael likes her ‘furry boobs’ as she admits: ‘I’m a bit embarrassed about it’

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