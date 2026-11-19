I’m A Celebrity has been accused of being “scripted and fake” after AJ Odudu returned to the show last night (November 18).

The Big Brother host secured her jungle place with moments to spare after a 30-minute challenge alongside new arrival Leigh Francis. They collected every bed and sprinted to the rescue helicopter.

Their success also meant beds for their fellow contestants, who remained unaware of AJ’s adventure away from camp.

AJ filmed her experience while alone (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star AJ Odudu thought she was stranded

Before the challenge, AJ had spent the night alone at Castaway Creek, separated from the rest of the celebrities.

AJ even filmed herself with a vlogging camera as she updated viewers with what was going on.

Her opening-night exit had not ended her time on the show. But waking up in the remote jungle location, she believed she had been left stranded.

Spotting a passing helicopter, AJ shouted: “Help, I’m stranded!”

The aircraft was actually carrying Leigh, who landed to join her for the task.

Hosts Ant and Dec gave them two jobs: earn their places in camp and retrieve beds for the other contestants.

The challenge combined a map-led search for hidden beds, a raft journey and retrieving oars from a container of snakes.

AJ squealed as she reached inside, but managed to pull out the equipment.

AJ seemingly slept alone (Credit: ITV)

‘So scripted and fake’

Despite securing a place in camp, viewers were quick to call out the show after AJ was filmed sleeping alone away from camp. Many believed it felt set up for the cameras.

“I don’t like how obvious this is scripted with AJ,” one user wrote on X.

“These AJ scenes are so scripted and fake…” another person shared.

“Bits with AJ alone seem very scripted,” a third remarked.

“Am I the only one but #ImACeleb feels really scripted this year???’ a fourth echoed.

“No way they let AJ sleep by herself in the middle of the jungle, especially after a dead body was found a week or so ago???” a fifth said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers brand Mariella Frostrup a ‘nightmare’ amid ‘bossy’ behaviour: ‘She’s my first vote to go’

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