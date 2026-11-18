I’m A Celebrity star Mariella Frostrup is already turning viewers against her just two episodes into this year’s series for her “bossy” behaviour.

The Loose Women star, 64, joined the 2026 series alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page and Sharky.

During the show’s launch on Monday (Nov 16), AJ Odudu was sent packing after losing the trial against Claire Sweeney in a brutal elimination twist.

However, last night’s (Nov 17) episode teased that she is due to return to camp soon in a surprise comeback.

Viewers already have strong opinions of Mariella (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity viewers call out Mariella Frostrup for ‘bossy’ behaviour

Despite the series only just getting started, fans of the ITV show are predicting Mariella might be too controlling when it comes to cooking duties in camp.

“Mariella is gonna be a N I G H T M A R E #ImACeleb,” one user wrote on X.

“That Mariella is irritating me, this isn’t MasterChef my love,” another person shared.

“Mariella is heading for my 1st vote off button already. She’s already irritating me,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Mariella is so bossy, my god.”

“Mariella is too damn bossy, oh my gosh that would grate on my [bleep]s,” a fifth added.

However, despite no arguments in camp yet, others believe the journalist might also bring the drama this year.

“I can see Mariella causing issues,” one viewer predicted.

“Mariella is going to explode over the cooking situation soon… MARK MY WORDS,” another said.

Mariella wants to ‘test’ herself on the show (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Mariella sign up for the show?

Ahead of making her I’m A Celebrity debut, Mariella revealed one of the main reasons she wanted to compete on the show was to influence other women to “grab our chances.”

“We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be written off at a certain age. So, I think this is me having a taste of my own medicine!” she said.

“I am putting myself through something I am frightened of. I have been wary in the past but this time is right, I want to test myself.”

Read more: Loose Women star Kaye Adams fights back tears following ‘devastating’ death of Lisa Maxwell’s daughter

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