Loose Women star Kaye Adams fights back tears following ‘devastating’ death of Lisa Maxwell’s daughter

Kaye Adams fought back tears on Loose Women as she sent support to former co-star Lisa Maxwell after her daughter, Beau Jessup, died.

As of this writing, no cause of death has been confirmed.

Kaye shared the sad news about Lisa’s daughter on today’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams sends love on Loose Women to Lisa Maxwell following daughter’s death

Kaye, 63, delivered her message during Friday’s (November 13) edition of Loose Women. Myleene Klass, Judi Love and Jane Moore joined her on the panel.

Lisa was a regular panellist on the programme between 2009 and 2014. During the tribute, Kaye told viewers that Beau was Lisa’s only child.

“There’s nothing to say, the feeling of sadness is just overwhelming,” she said, stating the news was “devastating.”

She added: “We are sending all our love to Lisa, her husband Paul and all of their family and friends.”

The presenter appeared overwhelmed and had to pause while she was speaking.

Kaye was taken aback while sharing the news (Credit: ITV)

Columbia Journalism School remembers Beau Jessup

Beau, 27, had been studying journalism at Columbia University in New York.

Columbia Journalism School paid tribute to Beau in a statement shared after her death.

“Columbia Journalism School mourns the loss of Beau Jessup, a student in our M.S. program. We join Jessup’s family, friends and classmates in remembering her,” they said.

The school’s dean, Jelani Cobb, also sent an email to staff and students.

He acknowledged how difficult the news was to share and how painful it would be to receive.

His message offered condolences to Beau’s family and friends, recognising the loss felt within the school community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbia Journalism School (@columbiajournalism)

Beau Jessup’s hopes for journalism and theatre

With her family’s permission, Columbia University also shared an interview with Beau conducted before her death.

She spoke about wanting to combine journalism with writing for the stage.

“I want to work as a journalist and writer,” she said in the interview.

Beau described her interest in reporting on people, culture and social questions using skills she was developing at Columbia.

She highlighted journalism’s immediacy, while explaining that some subjects might be better explored through theatre.

Among her inspirations were journalists who had also written plays, including Jeff Biggers and Josh Duboff.

Before moving to New York, Beau studied at the London School of Economics and the University of Cambridge.

Lisa had previously expressed pride in Beau’s studies in a social media post.

She wrote: “Congratulations guys! Especially my daughter Beau over in NYC making us all super proud.”

Read more:

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave your tributes.