Lisa Maxwell’s daughter Beau Jessup has died unexpectedly while studying at Columbia University’s journalism school in New York.

Columbia Journalism School announced the 27-year-old’s death in a social media post on Wednesday (November 11).

Beau was the daughter of Lisa and her husband, Paul Jessup. She was enrolled on the M.S. programme at Columbia’s journalism school, part of the Ivy League university.

The school paid tribute to Beau and remembered the people sharing in her loss.

Lisa Maxwell’s daughter has died at the age of 27 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Columbia Journalism School remembers Lisa Maxwell’s daughter Beau Jessup

A spokesperson said: “Columbia Journalism School mourns the loss of Beau Jessup, a student in our M.S. program. We join Jessup’s family, friends and classmates in remembering her.”

No cause of death has been released.

Beau had previously reflected on how her mother’s public profile influenced the way she thought about journalism.

Lisa is known for her television work on Loose Women and The Bill.

Growing up, Beau became interested in the relationship between people and the accounts of their lives presented to others.

She told the Columbia News: “As the daughter of a television actress, I grew up with an unusual awareness of the distance between people’s lives and the stories told about them.”

She explained that journalism could help illuminate someone’s experiences, but could also distort or simplify them.

Beau also considered how a public narrative could leave its subject with little control over the story being told.

She said she had been curious from a young age about who gets to tell people’s stories. Her interest also extended to what happened once those stories became public.

Lisa Maxwell’s message as Beau began her New York studies

Before moving to the US, Beau had studied at the London School of Economics and the University of Cambridge.

She appeared in Columbia’s class of 2027 photograph in September and was due to graduate in May 2027.

Lisa shared the image on X, posting a message to the class and making particular mention of her daughter.

She wrote: “Congratulations guys! Especially my daughter Beau over in NYC making us all super proud.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Lisa for comment.

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