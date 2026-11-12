Josie Gibson reveals she’s ‘broke’ after taking ‘every bit of every life saving I’ve ever had’

Josie Gibson says she has used up all her savings renovating her reported £1.1million country home.

The This Morning presenter, 41, discussed the financial strain on the latest episode of Katherine Ryan’s What’s My Age Again? podcast.

She admitted that focusing too heavily on price had proved costly, with cheaper choices leaving her paying twice.

“It’s been a headache,” she said. “I had a bad start. I had a really bad start. I probably didn’t plan properly. And I will say this: I was thinking about the price a bit too much. So I went cheap. Where you go cheap, you buy twice.”

Josie is the latest guest on Katherine’s What’s My Age? podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Josie Gibson opens up about renovation costs

The project involves transforming a four-bedroom property near Bath, Somerset, into an environmentally friendly home.

For Josie, being able to create her dream home was something she once thought out of reach. But getting there has taken all the savings she had built up.

“I never thought I’d get to that point in my life ever,” she said. “But I will just say I am so broke now. I’ve taken every bit of every life saving I’ve ever had.”

Josie admitted to spending all her money on her home (Credit: YouTube)

Josie’s country home is still unfinished

Josie explained that the work had become so extensive, demolishing the house and rebuilding would have been easier.

Instead, the former Big Brother winner has tried to use recycled, sustainable materials for the renovation. She also said the property has an air source heat pump.

The work remains unfinished, although Josie has now reached the interior decorating stage. She admitted worrying that her expensive choices could look dated within a few years.

Her renovation is also the subject of the seven-part ITV series Josie Gibson’s Big Country Build.

Read more: This Morning star Josie Gibson admits money ‘worries’: ‘People think you get paid a lot more than you actually do’

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