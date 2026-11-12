Dame Judi Dench shares extent of her vision loss in health update: ‘They can’t do anything about it’

Dame Judi Dench has revealed she can no longer watch television or read as her eyesight deteriorates.

The 91-year-old discussed the impact of her vision loss during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

Judi said: “Oh, my eyesight is completely blown.”

She was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012. The condition damages the part of the retina responsible for straight-ahead vision, affecting clarity and facial recognition.

Judi shared a health update (Credit: YouTube)

Judi Dench explains what she can still see

During the CBS conversation, the interviewer asked what Judi could make out of the person sitting opposite her.

Judi replied: “I can see an outline. I can see your shirt collar and I can see your hands.”

Judi explained that meeting the interviewer again the following day would not necessarily mean she could recognise them.

She has also described occasionally almost hugging the wrong person because she struggles to recognise people.

Judi also explained how she lives with the condition.

“Like anyone who’s got it, you have to live with it. I can’t now see the television, I can’t see to read at all. I can’t see anything clearly,” she continued.

The actress said she had previously worn contact lenses, although nobody had suggested that stronger lenses would help her.

Judi has reportedly used Ray-Ban Meta glasses to help her learn scripts (Credit: YouTube)

How Judi’s sight loss affects her acting

Her latest account follows an earlier interview on the BBC’s Today programme about the impact on her acting career.

During that appearance, Judi said she could no longer perform in plays or films because of her sight loss. Judi has also spoken about the importance of radio as her vision has deteriorated.

In May, the Daily Mail revealed she used £300 Ray-Ban Meta glasses to help her learn scripts.

Vision loss charity Sight for Surrey suggested the glasses to Judi, who is its patron.

The glasses convert text into speech and play an audio feed that only she can hear.

Judi’s memoir and public appearances

Judi has also been busy promoting her memoir, Is It Too Late To Make A Run For It?

The book reflects on her career in showbusiness.

The promotional run has included stage evenings with her close friend and writing partner Brendan O’Hea.

Read more: Judi Dench, 91, fights back tears as she reveals emotional gesture late husband made every week during their marriage

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