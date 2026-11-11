David Walliams’s ex-wife Lara Stone revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment days before he was publicly named in allegations

David Walliams’ ex-wife Lara Stone has revealed she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The 42-year-old shared the news on Instagram on October 31.

Her update came before Walliams was publicly named in misconduct allegations, which he strongly denies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Stone (@lara_stone)

Lara Stone shares breast cancer diagnosis

Posting during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lara encouraged people to check their breasts and seek medical appointments.

She wrote: “Check your breasts. It could save your life.”

She explained that she rarely shared her personal life online, but hoped speaking publicly would prompt someone to act.

Lara wrote: “This has obviously been a huge shock, and I’m so grateful to have found it early.”

She also urged anyone delaying an appointment to make it, and asked followers not to ignore changes to their bodies.

Breast Cancer UK says about one in seven UK women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. It is the second most common cancer worldwide.

The model and Walliams married in 2010 before separating in 2015. They share a son.

Lara went on to marry her new husband in 2021, having met him on Tinder in 2018. The couple welcomed a son in 2023.

Lara and Walliams split in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

David Walliams denies misconduct allegations

Lara has not commented on the allegations against her former husband.

The allegations concern claims he used his status to contact young women and pursue inappropriate and exploitative sexual activity.

In a letter to journalists investigating the claims, Walliams denied abusing his power or breaking the law.

He acknowledged behaving thoughtlessly in some past relationships and said he regretted not always considering other people’s feelings.

Walliams also said he was devastated that some women from past relationships had expressed hurt or anger. He said he met them 10 to 20 years ago.

Walliams’ injunction bid dismissed

Walliams had sought to stop Independent Television News and Guardian News and Media from publishing the allegations.

Mr Justice Nicklin rejected the application on November 3.

By the Monday deadline, the court had received neither a notice of appeal nor a request for more time.

The organisations published their investigations on Tuesday.

Read more: Lucy Beaumont reveals David Walliams dressing room claims as she admits being a ‘whistleblower’: ‘I was really worried’

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