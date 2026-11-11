Daisy May Cooper ‘trying to keep her head up’ as she struggles with backlash following drastic weight loss: ‘It hasn’t been easy’

Daisy May Cooper has reportedly been upset by comments about her 10-stone weight loss following the Last One Laughing Halloween special.

She has previously discussed fears about her acting career after weight loss, including concerns about casting directors’ perceptions.

Daisy has lost 10 stone (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Daisy May Cooper reportedly trying to ignore criticism following weight loss

Last One Laughing viewers shared comments about how unrecognisable Daisy looked after her weight loss.

“She looks so different! I would not have known it was her,” one said.

“I can’t understand what’s happened to her face,” another said.

As a result, a source told Closer the comedian had been “shocked at some of the comments about how different she looks”.

“She’s found fame stressful at times and gets really sensitive to it all, but she’s trying to keep her head up and not let the pressure get to her. She hates getting criticism, but her pals are encouraging her to ignore the haters and enjoy life. She looks fantastic. Everyone’s so happy that she’s taking care of herself, but it hasn’t been easy,” they continued. ED! has contacted Daisy’s reps for comment.

Daisy’s earlier fears about comedy roles

Daisy found fame alongside her younger brother Charlie in the 2017 BBC sitcom This Country. She has previously addressed remarks suggesting she was no longer as funny after losing weight.

“That made me really panic, actually,” she said in earlier comments about the criticism.

She explained that she worried casting directors might no longer consider her for certain comedy roles. She feared no longer being cast as the funny, larger character after her weight loss.

Daisy previously said online abuse had become so difficult that she stopped using a phone.

Daisy had previously been a size 24 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Daisy’s diet comments and TV continuity problems

Daisy has spoken about losing 10 stone and following a very low-carb keto diet. She said she developed kidney stones and does not recommend that approach to weight loss.

Daisy had previously been a size 24 and also cut out alcohol.

She also described continuity problems on Am I Being Unreasonable? following her weight loss. According to her account, the BBC used a disclaimer to explain the change in her appearance.

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