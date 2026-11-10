Russell Brand’s ‘creepy’ video to wife Laura on their first wedding anniversary resurfaces amid his prison sentence

Russell Brand’s old anniversary video for his wife Laura has resurfaced, drawing attention to criticism posted when he shared it.

The 2018 clip has resurfaced following the 51-year-old’s sentencing on November 9.

Brand received a prison sentence of 10 years and six months for rape and three sexual assaults. The sentencing came after Brand was found guilty by a jury. Brand maintained his innocence throughout the trial, denying all allegations.

Following the news of his sentencing, a video of Brand marking his first wedding anniversary to his wife Laura has resurfaced.

Russell Brand, pictured here with his wife Laura, was sentenced to 10 years and six months on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Russell Brand’s anniversary song for his wife Laura

The video was uploaded to Brand’s X page on August 26, 2018, to mark his first wedding anniversary.

His gift to Laura was a rendition of Inside of You, a sexually suggestive song from Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The track was performed by his character Aldous Snow in the film.

The criticism concerned that anniversary performance. The report does not establish Laura’s reaction to the video.

One commenter wrote underneath the video: “Just a wee bit terrifying no matter which way you look at it.”

Another simply said: “Creepy.”

Someone else added: “Very creepy.”

Brand was sentenced for rape and three counts of sexual assault (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brand’s earlier denial of allegations

In April 2025, the Metropolitan Police announced charges against Brand, including rape and sexual assault.

Those allegations involved four women and incidents said to have taken place between 1999 and 2005.

Brand denied the allegations at the time, saying his relationships had been consensual.

Further charges followed and a trial was opened at Southwark Crown Court in October 2026. The trial heard from six women.

Brand gave evidence on October 28.

On November 5, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The offences concerned four women and took place between 2004 and 2009.

The jury also cleared Brand of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

On Monday, Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

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