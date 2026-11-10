Dannii Minogue’s warning over ‘vile predator’ Russell Brand resurfaces 20 years after his rape conviction

Dannii Minogue’s 2006 warning about Russell Brand has resurfaced following his sentencing for rape and sexual assault.

The 55-year-old singer spoke to The Mirror in 2006 about appearing on his MTV programme, 1 Leicester Square.

Dannii spoke out against Russell 20 years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Dannii Minogue said about Russell Brand

Dannii alleged that Brand followed her down a corridor and repeatedly asked for her phone number. She claimed he had complimented her breasts before following her.

Describing his behaviour during their encounter, she told the newspaper: “He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

She also said: “He kept making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat.”

She made the comments at the Michele Watches Summer Party in 2006.

Dannii acknowledged his intelligence during the interview, but made clear that he was not her type.

The interview previously resurfaced in 2023, when women publicly accused him of sexual offences. Those allegations emerged through an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brand’s sentence and verdicts

At Southwark Crown Court, Mr Justice Bennathan jailed Brand, 51, for 10 years and six months.

A jury convicted him of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial. The offences took place between 2004 and 2009.

The jury also cleared him of two rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. The judge said Brand had abused his fame, influence and power to commit the offences.

He told Brand: “Fame meant you thought you could act how you like, when you like.”

Brand faces further police investigations

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that investigations into two further rape allegations remain ongoing.

Police have submitted files to the Crown Prosecution Service.

It is reported that prosecutors are assessing whether to bring further charges. More women came forward to police after the first accusations against Brand.

Speaking to Times Radio after the convictions, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley discussed barriers to reporting. He said people feared coming forward because of celebrity power.

Sir Mark said he would not be surprised if more people came forward.

Read more: Russell Brand and David Walliams pretend to be gay as a ‘smokescreen’ in resurfaced clip: ‘It works wonderfully well’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!