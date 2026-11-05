Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults and has been remanded in custody.

Jurors cleared him of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault, Deadline reports.

The verdicts followed two days of deliberations in the trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

The case involved six women and concerned alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. However, Brand had denied every allegation against him.

All six complainants have a lifelong right to anonymity.

Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell Brand trial heard from six women

During the proceedings, jurors heard evidence from the complainants, Brand, his wife and other witnesses.

The allegations spanned his rise from an unknown actor to fame after he began dating Katy Perry.

According to the report, the women came forward after watching a Channel 4 documentary and reading allegations in The Times. The documentary aired in 2023.

The effect of that coverage became a point of dispute between the prosecution and defence during the trial.

Brand’s lawyers argued that the documentary had deliberately undermined his prospects of a fair hearing. They contended that it had fundamentally influenced his accusers, compromising the case against him.

The defence also described the impact of the documentary on Brand’s life as devastating.

Prosecutors disputed that account. They rejected the suggestion that the reporting had caused six separate women to reinterpret their memories of encounters with Brand.

Instead, the prosecution argued that the investigation had encouraged them to come forward about experiences that had troubled them for years.

However, one charge changed during proceedings: indecent assault was reduced to attempted indecent assault.

The trial had initially been expected to last at least six weeks. However, proceedings concluded in less than four, with the jury returning verdicts on all seven counts.

Deadline followed the hearings daily through a live courtroom video feed.

The actor will be sentenced on Monday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell Brand to be sentenced on Monday

The judge told the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor he would receive a “significant custodial term”.

Sentencing will take place on Monday.

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