Anton Du Beke wants endometriosis taken more seriously after opening up about his wife Hannah’s experience.

Speaking on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast, he questioned how little people know about the condition.

For the Strictly Come Dancing judge, the conversation also revisited the couple’s difficult path to having twins.

Anton Du Beke opened up about his wife Hannah’s health condition (Credit: YouTube / Begin Again with Davina McCall)

Anton Du Beke recalls becoming a father after IVF

He told Davina that, before meeting Hannah, parenthood had depended on finding someone he wanted a lifelong future with.

Hannah had worried that her diagnosis meant they might never become parents together.

When they chose IVF, Anton remembered wishing he could help as she went through the injections.

The couple were successful at the first attempt, something he described as an enormous stroke of good fortune.

He was 50 when the twins arrived. He told Davina that being their dad had made him feel 35 again.

This was not the first time he had spoken publicly about the emotional strain surrounding Hannah’s illness.

On Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, he previously recalled seeing her spend time with her nephews.

He felt she had a natural gift for motherhood, making their uncertainty about having children particularly hard to accept.

He also expressed anger that she was coping with illness while facing doubts about whether motherhood would happen.

Anton and Hannah married in 2017. They first met at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey in 2012.

Hannah and Anton married in 2017 (Credit: John Rainford)

Anton Du Beke highlights the toll of endometriosis

Alongside the fertility difficulties, Anton raised another distressing aspect of the condition: swelling that can resemble pregnancy.

Davina acknowledged the cruelty of that contrast during their discussion. She also recognised how “painful” and “debilitating” endometriosis could be.

Endometriosis involves tissue resembling the womb lining growing in other areas of the body. The condition can cause severe pain and swelling, as well as difficulties conceiving.

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Anton said he had not even encountered its name until Hannah came into his life.

He considered himself someone who paid attention and knew about a wide range of subjects. Yet he believed a lack of discussion had kept endometriosis outside his awareness.

His message to Davina was direct: “It’s debilitating. It is painful. What do we know about it? Not very much. This is something that needs to be addressed.”

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