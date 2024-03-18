Inside Anton Du Beke’s cosy home life with his wife and twins

Anton Du Beke is best known as a dancer and judge on Strictly Come Dancing – but what’s his personal life like with his wife and children?

Tonight (Monday March 18) he’s back on the box with Strictly pal Giovanni Pernice for Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain.

But have you ever wondered what Anton’s home life is like?

Anton Du Beke is returning to telly with pal Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Anton Du Beke married?

Anton, now 57, met his wife Hannah Summers in 2011.

He’s previously revealed they first encountered one another at a dinner party – and Anton was blown away. So much so, Anton was desperate to grab a chance to speak to her alone, and saw his opportunity as she popped to the loo.

He recalled in 2021: “I knew almost immediately that I loved her.”

And it seems her let her know, too. Anton added a couple of years ago: “She came out [of the toilet], she looked at me and went ‘Have you been waiting outside the ladies’ for me?’ And I went: ‘Yes, it’s because I love you.'”

No messing about!

Anton Du Beke poses at a red carpet event with his wife Hannah (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Does Anton du Beke have kids?

The couple became parents when Anton was 50, following reported difficulties becoming pregnant. Due to IVF, Anton and Hannah have since become a father and mother to twins George and Henrietta.

The same year their kids were born – 2017 – Anton and Hannah also got married.

An overjoyed Anton has previously reflected: “We had children when I was 50 and it has been the best thing that ever happened in my life.

We did IVF and had the greatest fortune as we became pregnant – we thank our lucky stars.

“We decided to have children and we went down the IVF route. We did it and had the greatest fortune as we became pregnant – we thank our lucky stars. It is the most incredible thing in the world and has been brilliant.”

Anton Du Beke at home enjoying life with his wife and kids (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Anton also praised Hannah as an “excellent” mother.

Anton previously said while appearing on the Parenting Hell podcast: “She’s everything I thought she would be. I thought she’d be an excellent mum, always knew she’d be a great mum but she couldn’t have children.

“I thought isn’t it funny how nature works in mysterious ways? The person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn’t have children. That’s the sad irony of it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

Anton has also previously shared that George and Henrietta may fancy a go at Strictly themselves when they’re older.

“They both want to become dancers and they watch Strictly. Henrietta is all over it and puts her own scores up,” he’s said.

Anton Du Beke whipping up a tasty bite in his kitchen at home (Credit: ITV)

Where does Anton Du Beke live? What is his home like?

Anton has shared glimpse of his Buckinghamshire home over the years on social media. Fans have also been able to get a peep at where he lives from numerous TV appearances that have been filmed at his house.

Going by those sightings, Anton and his family live in a red brick property with substantial gardens.

A 2019 broadcast from his home on This Morning showed Anton, Hannah, and the kids sitting on a wooden bench on the back lawn, with yellow hanging baskets nearby. A small shed at the end of the garden could also be spied.

However, despite such beautiful grounds, the family’s country kitchen also stands out. It contains elegant white units, immaculate matching tiles, and a tremendous oven – surrounded by exposed brick – which Anton has shown off to Insta followers in numerous posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

Anton’s lounge – and a big bay window that provides ample sunlight for the tastefully-decorated reception room – has been seen on Insta Stories in the past, too.

But Anton has also revealed what his home office looks like in uploads. An October 2020 post showed his study comes with large wooden bookshelves running across the walls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

Meanwhile, Anton’s dining room comes with neutral tones, including light green curtains. And the room also contains a shining wooden table along with soft off-white chairs.

10 points!

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain is on BBC One tonight, Monday March 18, at 9pm.

