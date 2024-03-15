Giovanni Pernice admits ‘ups and downs’ with ‘vulnerable’ Anton Du Beke in new travel series

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke are returning for another series of their BBC travel show next week – and now the dancers have opened up about their experience.

On Monday (March 18), the Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers’ new show – Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain – begins. It’s the second series of their travel adventures.

In an interview, Giovanni has opened up about visiting Anton’s motherland of Spain.

Anton and Giovanni are back for another travel series (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke travel show

During the first series, Giovanni took Anton to his native of Italy as they explored what the country had to offer. Now, Anton will be taking Giovanni to Spain. Anton’s mum is Spanish and comes from Galicia. She came over to the UK when she was in her early 20s.

Anton said he visited Spain a lot during his childhood.

Giovanni opened up about what it was like to see and hear about that side of Anton’s life. He told the BBC: “It was nice to see him a bit vulnerable, because obviously everybody knows him as this showman: Mr Anton Du Beke, but obviously we got to see the ups and downs of this wonderful man. So seeing him open up a bit more was beautiful.”

Giovanni said viewers will see Anton “vulnerable” in the new series, which will feature his family (Credit: BBC)

Anton also discussed his mum and family making a special appearance in the new series. When asked how it was to be back in Spain with his mum, Anton said: “Amazing. That was the best bit for me, when we went up to where my mum comes from, and my children and my wife were with me and my mum.

But obviously we got to see the ups and downs of this wonderful man.

“Gosh, and I hadn’t been back since I was my children’s age, well maybe a bit older than that, but I was going there when I was my children’s age. So that was that was quite a big moment.”

Giovanni gushed that seeing Anton’s “roots” and where “his family lived” was “one of the highlights of the show”. He added: “We did a lot of good things…we had a lot of food, and tried lots of new foods, we danced a lot and we explored a lot of nice, beautiful beaches. So the whole thing was memorable generally I can’t pick the best moment!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain

So, what happens in Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain? Well, according to the BBC, the series will see Anton and Giovanni on an “epic adventure” across Spain. They’ll meet friends old and new along the way as they “explore parts of the country that neither have seen before”.

Anton revealed that they end up in Benidorm, which he described as “a lot of fun”.

Meanwhile, their fellow Strictly pro Gorka Marquez will also make a special appearance in the series.

We can’t wait!

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain begins Monday (March 18) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice on friendship with Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke: ‘If I want to kiss Anton, I’ll kiss Anton and he’ll kiss me’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Will you be watching the show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainentDailyFix.