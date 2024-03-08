Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke strip naked in first look at Adventures in Spain as Strictly pal Gorka Marquez joins series

Giovanni Pernice has got his kit off in a sneak peak at his new Adventures in Spain series, which he’s filmed with pal Anton Du Beke.

Earlier today, Giovanni brightened up all of our Friday afternoons (March 8) when he shared a clip of his new Adventures in Spain show on Instagram.

The boys are back! (Credit: BBC)

While their Adventures in Sicily show last year traced Gio’s roots, this time it’s Anton’s turn, as he shows his Strictly pal around Spain, where his mother hails from.

And, as fans shared their delight that the boys are back for a second series of their travel show, they also spotted a Strictly Come Dancing pal making a surprise appearance.

Prepare for more cheeky shenanigans (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni and Anton are back!

The Strictly Come Dancing power couple are back on our screens for their new series on March 18. And, ahead of the first ep, Giovanni shared a trailer for the show on Instagram.

Can’t wait for a whole hour of your handsome face.

The video showed the boys driving through the Spanish countryside singing Viva Espana, before falling overboard during a kayaking trip, stripping off in a launderette and prancing around town with none other than Spanish Strictly pro Gorka Marquez.

Giovanni shared: “Olé chicas! Get set for another of our amazing adventures, this time in sunny Spain! “Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain” starts Monday March 18th on @bbciplayer and BBC One at 9pm.”

Fans react as Giovanni Pernice shares Adventures in Spain clip on Instagram

“This going to be another hilarious show,” said one fan of the pair.

“I can’t wait!” declared another. “Can’t wait handsome for a whole hour of your handsome face and your best buddy,” swooned a third. “This has made my day,” said another.

Wit woo! (Credit: BBC)

Other eagle-eyed fans spotted a glimpse of Gorka while the boys were dancing in a Spanish square.

“Hope Gorka has a guest spot,” said one, before another declared: “See Gorka is joining them too – great trio!”

