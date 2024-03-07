Strictly star Johannes Radebe admits he was ‘dunked in toilets’ amid bullying ordeal: ‘Dance was my refuge’

Johannes Radebe, star of Strictly Come Dancing, opened up about being the heartbreaking abuse he suffered when he was at school on GMB today (Thursday March 7).

The much-loved dance pro, 36, revealed last month his autobiography JoJo: Finally Home is being adapted for the cinema screen.

Johannes explained at the time of his announcement that the film will follow his journey as a little boy in South Africa all the way to the glitz and glamour of performing in ballrooms across the world.

However, as Johannes told GMB hosts Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh this morning, his childhood was blighted by severe bullying – and he didn’t feel safe at school.

Johannes Radebe related his dreadful experiences at school with Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh on GMB today (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Johannes Radebe on cruel childhood tormentors

Raising the subject of Johannes’ sexuality and the challenges he faced earlier in life, Richard said: “Essentially there are some environments where it’s easier to be gay than others. Being gay in a South African township is not a good environment.”

School I hated. So when I was at home with my family and friends, that’s where I felt safe.

“No it’s not,” Johannes responded with a rueful smile.

He recalled: “I was heavily bullied at school. I always say this – I disliked school that much because I would be dunked in toilets for no reason.”

Johannes Radebe on being bullied: ‘It didn’t help that I liked dancing, you know?’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Dance was my refuge’

Becoming emotional, Johannes went on: “That’s just how far it goes. Dance was my refuge. School I hated. So when I was at home with my family and friends, that’s where I felt safe. That’s why the place was so stifling as a young child.

“I just wanted to get away. I thought, there must be more to life than this.”

Johannes: ‘I was a happy boy’

“Richard, have you met me?” Johannes joked after Richard asked whether he was “out” at the time of the bullying.

Furthermore, he explained: “I was a happy boy.

“I was quite a happy and flamboyant boy and that drew attention to me. It didn’t help that I liked dancing, you know?”

Meanwhile, one moved fan watching at home reacted to the account of Johannes‘ resilience in the face of adversity on social media: “[He] is an incredible role model, a true talent and all round decent, wonderful person #GMB.”

