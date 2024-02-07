Strictly pro Johannes Radebe has revealed that his autobiography is being adapted for the big screen as the dancer sets his sights on Hollywood.

Johannes announced the news on his Instagram today (February 7), after speaking to Deadline about the news.

He shared: “Lights, camera and action! I am thrilled to announce that my memoir JoJo: Finally Home is being adapted into a movie.”

Johannes is a Strictly favourite who’s heading for the bright lights of Hollywood (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly pro Johannes Radebe heading for the big screen

Johannes then shared more details of the film: “Partly filmed in South Africa, the movie follows my journey from a little boy to the glitz and glamour of the ballroom. It will celebrate the wonderful people who are a part of my life and I am so grateful to. And of course, it will be packed with great music, big dance numbers and amazing costumes. Get your popcorn at the ready and let’s go to the movies!”

He then concluded: “Thank you for making my dreams a reality.”

Get your popcorn at the ready and let’s go to the movies!

Johannes will act as executive producer on the film. He said: “Growing up gay in the townships of South Africa was not an easy ride, but there were so many good things about my life there, and it has made me the person I am today. I never imagined my story would end up on the big screen.”

Johannes goes to the movies

The pro dancer’s autobiography was released in September 2023, and quickly became a bestseller.

JoJo announced the news that he was releasing an autobiography back in August. Taking to Instagram, the South African dancer sidestepped the drama surrounding John Whaite‘s declaration that he fell “in love” with Johannes during his time on the show.

Instead, JoJo shared that he’d be talking to “long-time friend” Clara Amfo about his new book at a live fan event.

Johannes said: “During the evening, I look forward to talking about my personal story and my experiences growing up. With a chance to ask your own questions, you will also hear about how dancing has led me to places I never thought possible, both personally and professionally.”

He finished, simply: “Hope you can join us on this special celebration.”

Johannes and John were paired together on Strictly in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

John opened up about ‘love’ for Strictly pro Johannes

The announcement came days after 2021 Strictly partner John admitted he was almost hit by the Strictly “curse”. He said he fell in love with Johannes during the show. Baker John, who won the third season of The Great British Bake Off in 2012, said that he spent time apart from long-time partner Paul Atkins after the season ended.

He told The Times: “I fell in love with him. I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there. So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do.”

Johannes and John became Strictly’s first male same-sex paring in 2021. They finished as runners-up to eventual winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Johannes congratulates John on his wedding

Despite admitting that they don’t speak much these days, Johannes was quick to offer John his congratulations recently.

It came after the GBBO winner celebrated his nuptials to partner Paul Atkins.

