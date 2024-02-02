Johannes Radebe congratulates Strictly partner John Whaite as he announces he’s got married

Star of Strictly Johannes Radebe sends his congratulations to his former dancer partner John Whaite after getting married.

The pair took the competition by storm during series 19 and finished in second place. After Johannes joined the show in 2018, John helped the professional dancer reach the finals for the first, and so far, only time. Since the show, the pair have remained close friends.

John announced he’s married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John Whaite married his husband in New York

In an Instagram upload shared yesterday (February 1), John shared four black-and-white images alongside his illustrator and graphic designer husband, Paul Atkins.

Both were seen wearing black leather jackets for the occasion while baker John opted for a kilt.

“Our big day in the Big Apple. Mr & Mr,” he captioned the post.

John also shared a quote from Justice Anthony Kennedy from 2015. It read: “No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were. As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death.”

The quote continued: “It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”

Johannes congratulated John (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Massive congratulations’

Receiving floods of support in the comments section, Johannes was happy for his friend, writing: “Massive congratulations. Xxx.”

“Oh my gosh, congratulations to you both! May this be the first day of a lifetime of love together!!!” fellow Bake Off winner Giuseppe Dell’Anno said.

“CONGRATS TO YOU BOTH,” a third remarked.

“Omg so happy for you,” Maisie Smith commented.

