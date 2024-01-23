Johannes Radebe admits trolls called him and John Whaite ‘disgusting’ during Strictly

Strictly favourite Johannes Radebe has recalled the vile abuse he received when he was partnered with John Whaite on the series.

The dancer shot to fame when he joined Strictly in 2018. And in 2021, he made it all the way to the final when he was partnered with former Bake Off star John.

But now, Johannes has opened up about the hate he received for dancing with John.

John and Johannes won over fans in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe and John on Strictly

Johannes and John were the first ever male couple on the glitzy BBC One show back in 2021. The duo bagged a spot in the final – but was pipped to the post by Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

However, despite making history in the show, Johannes received a huge amount of hate online for the partnership.

In a new interview, Johannes revealed he was told to not return home to his birthplace in South Africa. He told The Guardian: “People would tell me and John that we were disgusting, that I should never come back to Africa, that I’m a disgrace.”

John opened up about his relationship with Johannes (Credit: ITV)

John ‘fell in love’ with Johannes on Strictly

It comes months after John shocked fans when he confessed that he “fell in love” with Johannes during their stint on Strictly – despite being in a relationship with fiancé Paul Atkins.

He admitted in August that he was almost hit by the Strictly ‘curse’ because of his feelings for his dance partner. Speaking to The Times, he said he “fell in love” with Johannes during the show and that he spent time apart from long-time partner Paul after the season ended.

John added: “I fell in love with him. I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there. So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do.”

Johannes is a firm favourite on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Johannes on his favourite Strictly partner

Dancer Johannes also spoke about John, but just gushed over their Strictly partnership.

In an interview with OK!, Johannes was asked about his “favourite celebrity contestant”. He said: “The one that sticks out in my memory is John Waite. I never thought a same-sex partnership would be possible in my lifetime so I will always consider that to be something iconic that I’ve been a part of.”

