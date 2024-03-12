Giovanni Pernice on friendship with Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke: ‘If I want to kiss Anton, I’ll kiss Anton and he’ll kiss me’

Giovanni Pernice has let slip a cheeky confession about kissing Strictly Come Dancing co-star Anton Du Beke.

Being firm favourites on the glitzy BBC One show, it was no surprise last year when Anton and Giovanni bagged their very own travel show. The first series, Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures In Sicily, followed the guys on a trip to Italy. And next week, the second series kicks off which will see them cha-cha all the way to Spain.

But it turns out the pair, whose friendship spans 10 years, are so close that Giovanni has no problem locking lips with his good pal.

Anton and Giovanni are back for a new series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Giovanni and Anton’s travel show

On Monday (March 18) the first episode of Anton and Giovanni’s new travel show is expected to air. The three-part series will see the pair trek around Spain while bumping into some old friends as well as making new ones along the way.

And while fans no doubt will be in awe of the stunning scenery, it’s Anton and Giovanni’s friendship that some may deem the heart of the BBC show.

Giovanni made a cheeky kissing confession (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke friendship

In a new interview, Giovanni gushed over his close-knit bond with Anton. He quipped to Radio Times: “We dance together, we don’t care what people think. If I want to kiss Anton, I’ll kiss Anton and he’ll kiss me – he’s only human.”

If I want to kiss Anton, I’ll kiss Anton and he’ll kiss me.

Adding to the publication, Anton said he was excited to film the show again as he reckons it appeals to “everyone in the country”.

He explained: “If you’re going to make a television show that represents the audience that watch it, which is everybody in the country, then it needs to include everybody.”

Gianni Pernice and Anton du Beke new travel series

The first series saw Strictly legends Anton and Giovanni travel around the latter’s home country. And for the new series, it’s Anton’s turn – with him taking Giovanni across his motherland. Anton fell in love with Spain as a child, spending his school summer holidays with his Spanish family in the north of the country.

What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt

When news of the second series was announced last year, Anton said: “My loves. It is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart. What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt with both Gio. And all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!”

Giovanni added: “I am so excited to be heading out for more adventures with my best friend Anton on this epic road trip across Spain. I just hope we manage to avoid being stopped by the police this time!”

