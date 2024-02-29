Strictly star Amanda Abbington admits ‘uphill battle’ in new message to fans following Giovanni Pernice furore

Amanda Abbington has shared an emotional message to fans on her birthday following her reported feud with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice.

Earlier this year, reports claimed she had developed PTSD from her time on the glitzy BBC One show. Amanda danced alongside Giovanni – until she quit in week five, citing medical reasons.

Since then, rumours have swirled about an alleged feud with Giovanni, with Amanda reportedly requesting the footage from their rehearsals. However, neither have directly addressed the claims.

Now, Amanda has spoken out on Instagram as she celebrated her birthday – and admitted to an “uphill battle” in the emotional update.

Strictly star Amanda Abbington celebrates birthday

On Wednesday (February 28) Amanda took to her Instagram to upload a video where she spoke about how quickly time goes. Visibly emotional, she then urged her fans to let their loved ones know how much they mean to them.

She began: “Hello, it’s my birthday today. I’m 52. I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everybody who has sent me such lovely messages so far.

We’re all going through our own crazy play in our lives, and sometimes it’s really [expletive] hard

“I’ve had a video – a 10-minute video of people, beautiful girls that I know and some that I haven’t met, just being so lovely and supportive and kind and generous. And I just want to thank you all so much for being so lovely.”

She then stated: “I’m 52 – that’s half of my life essentially gone, it’s gone. And it goes by really quickly, so savour every second of it. And I know we don’t, we say that and then we’ll spend four hours idling on Instagram or you know, procrastinating and not really doing anything.”

Amanda Abbington on her birthday

The Strictly star then went on to admit how life can “sometimes’ be “really [expletive] hard”. She then told fans to make the most of the people in their lives while they are there.

“I keep an eye on that now and make sure that I check in on people who I love and who I care about,” she said.

Tell the people you love you love them.

“And even people who I don’t love and care about, because we’re all going through our different [expletive]. We’re all going through our own crazy play in our lives, and sometimes it’s really [expletive] hard, and an uphill battle and a struggle… And sometimes it’s lovely.”

Amanda Abbington on Instagram

Appearing to get emotional, Amanda added: “Tell the people you love you love them – and that’s really important because they’re gone very quickly. And before you know it, your mum and dad aren’t there anymore, or your nanny or grandad or the person that you love most in the world is gone.”

Amanda captioned the snap: “I’m not preaching or telling you how to live your lives and I mainly say ‘we’ though I really mean me. This is just a happy birthday message for you lovely people who follow me. Thank you, To everyone, you are just the lulliest.”

