Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke has issued a firm message to fans unhappy with the BBC show’s major shake-up, telling them to stop moaning and embrace the changes.

The beloved dancing competition looks rather different this year, with Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe stepping into the shoes of long-serving presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Their arrival has divided viewers, while the introduction of several new professional dancers has brought even more changes to the ballroom.

However, Anton, 60, has made his feelings about the criticism crystal clear.

Speaking to The Times, the Strictly judge urged fans to move with the times instead of dwelling on the past.

“My thing is you can’t turn back the tide. So just run with it and enjoy it. Make it fun. That’s the key. Don’t moan. I don’t like moaners,” he declared.

Strictly Come Dancing has gone through a lot of changes in 2026, including new co-hosts (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke defends Strictly Come Dancing’s new presenters

Despite the backlash surrounding the new line-up, Anton doesn’t believe the presenting shake-up has altered the heart of Strictly.

Some fans have questioned whether Emma, Josh and Johannes can ever match the much-loved partnership of Tess and Claudia. But Anton insists the programme itself hasn’t changed “at all”.

“Showbusiness people are used to change,” he explained. “It hasn’t changed anything about the show. The only thing you have is great excitement about new people coming in and joining the family.

“It sounds a bit twee, but it is that. All the hosts do is say ‘Hello, welcome to the show,’ and ‘Here’s who’s coming next.’ The bit we want is the dancing.”

For Anton, it seems the performances remain the main attraction, regardless of who is introducing them.

Josh, Emma and Johannes have received a mixed reaction as the new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly’s presenting shake-up after Tess and Claudia’s exit

The departure of Tess and Claudia marked the end of an era for Strictly, with the pair making their final appearance during the 2025 Christmas special.

They had confirmed their decision to leave earlier that year. They explained that they always intended to bow out together when the moment was right.

Tess had been a familiar face on Strictly since its launch in 2004, initially sharing presenting duties with Sir Bruce Forsyth. Claudia then joined her on the ballroom floor following his departure in 2014.

With such big shoes to fill, the BBC faced a difficult task finding their replacements.

It wasn’t until May that Emma, Josh and Johannes were unveiled as the new presenting team.

BBC chief content officer Kate Phillips admitted the decision had been “tough”, but praised the trio’s undeniable chemistry.

And while their first weeks have certainly sparked complaints, not everyone is unhappy. Plenty of viewers have welcomed the fresh dynamic between the three stars.

Strictly Come Dancing dealt another blow ahead of next show

Meanwhile, the competition is heading into week seven, with the remaining celebrities hoping to impress the judges after making it through the Halloween special.

But one contestant will be missing from the ballroom this Saturday.

Jaime Winstone has been forced to sit out the upcoming live show after suffering a torn abdominal muscle during rehearsals.

Read more: Jaime Winstone forced to miss this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing amid painful injury

Thankfully, the competition rules mean Jaime and professional partner Carlos Gu can skip this week’s performances and return next week as she continues her recovery.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, November 7, at 6.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

What do you think of Strictly’s changes? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.