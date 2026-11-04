Lorraine Kelly supported after revealing show has been pulled at last minute: ‘These things happen’

Lorraine Kelly has revealed her ITV1 show has been cancelled today, Wednesday, November 4, after a power outage at the studio.

The presenter announced the disruption in an Instagram video while making her way to work.

The unexpected change also meant the programme could no longer host Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri as planned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

When will Lorraine be back on ITV1?

Lorraine reassured viewers that she was expecting to return tomorrow, Thursday, November 5, and said Sharleen’s appearance would be rearranged.

Explaining the situation, she said: “It’s a bit of a shame. I was really looking forward to Sharleen Spiteri from Texas, but we shall reschedule, and it’ll all be fine. I will see you tomorrow!”

‘Such a shame’

Lorraine’s followers were quick to offer their support in the comments section, with one user writing: “Such a shame.”

“Ah what a shame! Sorry to hear this. Hope you have a beautiful day xxx,” another echoed.

“Noooooo I love watching your show Lorraine,” a third remarked.

“Oh noooooo,” Dr Amir Khan added.

Lorraine’s show was pulled off air today (Credit: ITV)

Is This Morning still on today?

The power issue also affected This Morning, which was expected to begin later than its usual time.

Lorraine said the studio problem was anticipated to be resolved at around 11am.

That meant her own programme had been cancelled, while This Morning was still expected to broadcast, albeit with a delayed start.

She also reassured viewers that Good Morning Britain remained available to watch during the disruption.

Why is Good Morning Britain still on air?

Good Morning Britain is produced separately from Lorraine and This Morning, which could explain why it was able to continue broadcasting.

Since January, GMB has been made by ITV News at ITN. Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have moved to ITV Studios’ new base, The H Club in Covent Garden.

GMB also normally runs until 10am when Lorraine is not on air, meaning it could potentially be extended to fill the gap today.

Why is Lorraine on at 9.30am now?

Lorraine was moved into a shorter 30-minute slot at the beginning of 2026 as part of a major ITV daytime schedule shake-up.

The programme now airs between 9.30am and 10am for 30 weeks each year, following Good Morning Britain’s extension by half an hour, with the breakfast show running from 6am until 9.30am.

Why was Sharleen Spiteri due on Lorraine?

Sharleen and her band Texas are marking 30 years since the release of their hit album White On Blonde.

The group will bring out a reissue of the record on Friday, February 5, 2027, alongside a new single, Another Way To Cry.

They are also set to embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour next autumn, kicking off in Aberdeen on Friday, October 15, 2027.

Del Amitri will join Texas as special guests at every show, with tickets having gone on sale on Friday, October 30.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie is married after ‘most special weekend of their lives’

Lorraine airs on weekdays at 9.30am on ITV1, STV and ITVX, with past episodes available to watch on ITVX.

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