Romesh Ranganathan says he and James Blunt are friends following their tense Celebrity Traitors final showdown.

Speaking on Monday’s The One Show, the 48-year-old addressed rumours of a rift after James’ last-minute banishment.

The singer, 52, missed out on charity prize money when Romesh and Sebastian “Bash” Croft voted him out. The pair went on to win the Celebrity Traitors final as Faithfuls.

Asked whether they were on speaking terms, Romesh made his position clear.

He said: “I just wanna get this out in the open, James Blunt and I are friends. It’s all good.”

He also revealed that the cast have a WhatsApp group and said he thought they would meet up.

Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan won Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Romesh Ranganathan admits feeling ‘bad’ over James Blunt’s Celebrity Traitors exit

However, Romesh admitted he felt bad about James’ banishment. He said: “I feel really bad about that and it’s going to stay with me for a long time.”

It comes after Romesh spoke about facing James after the banishment.

On spin-off Uncloaked, he had admitted worrying about the singer’s fans turning against him. He also joked about James’s military background while discussing the fallout from his mistaken suspicions.

Romesh said: “You think about all the possible outcomes of the endgame, what wasn’t possible for me was a nemesis.”

Sebastian and Romesh voted James Blunt to be banished in the final after the singer chose to continue the game rather than end it (Credit: BBC)

Why James Blunt missed out on the Celebrity Traitors prize

James’ Celebrity Traitors exit came after Romesh had wrongly suspected he was a Traitor.

Bash, 24, persuaded Romesh otherwise before King Kenny’s banishment left three Faithfuls in the game. Maya Jama had also been successfully banished as a Traitor during the finale.

Romesh and Bash both then voted to finish the game. But James chose another banishment, leaving the other two to vote him out instead.

Explaining his thinking on The One Show, Romesh said he had trusted Bash’s assessment that James was a Faithful. He had hoped they could all end the game, only for James to opt to continue.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster reveals moment Jerry Hall confronted him in scenes ‘cut’ from show

The winners split £83,000 between their chosen charities. Romesh secured £41,500 for the Refugee Council, while Bash won the same amount for Choose Love.

After the win, Romesh said: “I trusted Bash and I was right to. I cannot believe it! I just really hope my mum is proud.”

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