Shirley Ballas has drawn criticism from some Strictly Come Dancing viewers over her latest feedback to Bethany Antonia.

The House of the Dragon actor is partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu. They have already survived a dance-off this series. The judges saved them over Dame Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon, who were eliminated.

Bethany later said the experience had made her more determined to stay in the competition.

Shirley Ballas gave her feedback to Bethany Antonia on Strictly last night (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas’ Bethany Antonia comment draws criticism on Strictly Come Dancing

The latest reaction followed Bethany and Nancy’s Halloween jive to Fifth Harmony’s I’m In Love With a Monster.

Shirley addressed Bethany’s chances of progressing while giving her advice for future performances.

She said: “As you move forward, and if you’re fortunate enough to, I would like you to start going for things.”

Some viewers objected to the reference to being fortunate enough to progress.

One person said on X: “‘If you are fortunate enough to.’ Shirley more or less damning Bethany to a dance-off with that one comment.”

Another wrote: “‘If you go ahead… if you’re fortunate enough to.’ Get out of my face. Just say if you go ahead.”

Someone else added: “Did Shirley just say ‘If you’re FORTUNATE enough’ to move forward to Bethany?? No words…”

However, one viewer commented: “They’re all in a position of only being there week after week if they’re fortunate enough. People need to stop manipulating words to suit a narrative!”

Those were viewers’ interpretations of Shirley’s feedback, rather than confirmation that Bethany and Nancy would have to perform again.

Shirley also faced criticism over her feedback to Lacey Turner earlier in the series. She awarded Lacey and Vito Coppola six points for their salsa, while the other judges praised the routine.

Her comments prompted boos from the audience, and viewers defended Lacey on social media. The couple received 29 points overall.

Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu performed a jive on Strictly’s Halloween special (Credit: BBC)

How Strictly’s triple dance-off will work

Sunday’s results programme will feature Strictly’s first ever triple dance-off. The change was announced the previous week, ahead of the Halloween special.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing viewers ‘disappointed’ over Josh Widdicombe’s outfit for Halloween special

Three couples will perform again, rather than the usual two.

The judges will then decide which one couple leaves the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing’s results show airs on Sunday, November 1 from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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