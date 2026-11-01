Maya Jama has made a donation to Action for Children after her Celebrity Traitors final exit.

According to reports, the TV star donated £83,500 to the charity despite not winning the show. This is £500 more than the original prize pot.

Action for Children confirmed receiving the donation in a Facebook post praising Maya. The charity said: “We’re incredibly thankful to Maya Jama, who has agreed to donate what she would have won in The Traitors to Action for Children.”

“As big fans of the show, we’re absolutely delighted to receive such a generous donation from Maya Jama. While she may have been banished, she certainly held her nerve until the very end and proved herself to be the star of the show,” said Katherine Woods, Director of Fundraising at Action for Children.

Maya’s move also sparked praise from her fans on X.

Maya Jama has made a donation to her chosen charity despite not winning Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Maya Jama reveals her charity donation after Celebrity Traitors exit

Maya shared the news on X on Saturday, October 31, after a user thanked her for choosing the charity.

That user explained that Action for Children had made a difference in their own life.

Maya wrote: “Just donated what I would have won for my chosen charity @ActnForChildren.”

Action for Children supports vulnerable children and families, including those facing poverty and abuse. Its work also includes helping children find foster homes.

How Maya Jama lost the Celebrity Traitors final

Maya had reached the final as the last remaining original Traitor.

But fellow Traitor King Kenny voted against her at the final roundtable, ending her chances of taking the prize.

His own attempt to win also failed when the remaining Faithfuls banished him.

That left Romesh Ranganathan and Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft to split the £83,000 pot. Each secured £41,500 for their chosen charities.

Romesh chose the Refugee Council, while Sebastian’s share goes to Choose Love.

The Refugee Council helps people fleeing war, violence and persecution rebuild their lives in Britain. Choose Love supports refugees and displaced people through emergency aid and longer-term help.

The charity thanked Maya for her donation (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors viewers praise Maya and call for casting changes

Among the responses to Maya’s announcement, one X user wrote: “Such an amazing thing to do and a great cause.”

Other supporters praised her gameplay and said they had hoped she would win.

Another added: “That’s a wonderful thing to do. You were fabulous Maya!”

Someone else gushed: “Ah, that’s great! What a fab person you are!”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Joanne McNally storms off set after discovering Maya Jama’s Traitor identity: ‘I am deceased’

The BBC has yet to announce a third series.

The final aired on BBC One on Friday, October 30. Reported overnight figures put its average audience at 11.2 million, with a peak of 11.6 million.

Did you enjoy Celebrity Traitors? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.