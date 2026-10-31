Claire Sweeney ‘in advanced talks’ to join I’m A Celebrity 2026 cast: ‘She is a massive fan’

Claire Sweeney is reportedly in advanced talks for I’m A Celebrity following her departure from Coronation Street.

The 55-year-old is being considered as bosses put together their final line-up, according to The Sun.

However, ITV has described the names being linked to the programme as speculation.

Claire has expressed interest in taking part in I’m A Celebrity previously (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney ‘has a great chance’ for I’m A Celebrity stint

Claire’s interest in the series predates the latest casting claims. Speaking in 2024 about whether she would like to join, she made her enthusiasm clear.

She said: “I’d love to. I’m a massive fan and look forward to it — it starts Christmas off when it comes on TV.”

Reportedly, Claire spoke to Coronation Street co-star Alan Halsall about how much he enjoyed his own jungle experience.

Now, she is said to have held multiple meetings with ITV bosses about a possible place in camp and has “cleared her diary” so she can travel to Australia if she makes the final cut.

“Claire is a massive I’m A Celeb fan and has always fancied her chances in the jungle,” they said.

“ITV are currently deciding their final line-up but Claire has a great chance. She’s a soap icon and would be an amazing addition.”

ED! has contacted Claire’s reps for comment.

Claire’s reality TV record after Corrie

The potential jungle appearance follows Claire’s three-year run as Cassie Plummer on Coronation Street. Her final appearance aired in August.

Her character was Tyrone Dobbs’ long-lost mother. Tyrone actor Alan Halsall took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2024.

Claire first became known to soap viewers as Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside during the 1990s.

Reality television is familiar territory for the actress, although the jungle would add another show to her CV.

She finished as runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2001 and joined Strictly Come Dancing’s first series in 2004.

More recently, she competed on Dancing On Ice in 2024.

I’m A Celebrity filming and other reported names

Filming is due to begin in early November, with several other familiar names also in talks.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney and Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page are among those linked to the series.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson and Love Island’s Chloe Burrows are also reportedly being considered.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan, influencer Sharky and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup are among the potential contestants.

The ITV series is hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Read more: Jesy Nelson ‘pulls out’ of I’m A Celebrity weeks before 2026 launch amid ‘unwell’ daughters: ‘There is no way she could leave them’

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