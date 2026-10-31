Celebrity Traitors has crowned Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan its Series 2 winners after a tense final vote.

The two Faithfuls secured the charity prize. However, James Blunt’s late decision to keep voting led to his own banishment.

Before the finale, behavioural expert Darren Stanton had tipped King Kenny to win. He compared Kenny’s composure with Alan Carr, who won the first series.

Romesh and Sebastian won during the Celebrity Traitors final (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors final saw Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan as winners

The final roundtables saw Traitor Maya Jama and Faithful Leigh-Anne Pinnock banished, followed by Traitor Kenny. That left Sebastian, Romesh and James as the final three.

All three were Faithful, but James remained unsure whether a Traitor was still among them. He chose another vote rather than ending the game, only to find himself sent home.

The outcome followed a semi-final in which Maya and Kenny both made revealing slip-ups. Neither moment was picked up by their fellow contestants.

Maya referred to killing rather than banishing at breakfast, then corrected herself. Kenny told Michael Sheen he would already have killed him if he were a Traitor.

Viewers noticed both moments. Maya later joked on X that tiredness was allowing her Traitor side to show.

James had also featured in pre-final fan theories. Some viewers thought his booked appearance on The Graham Norton Show hinted he would reach the final and potentially win.

Fans drew comparisons with Alan’s appearance after winning the first series.

Viewers were divided by the Celebrity Traitors final (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors Series 2 final met with mixed reaction

Viewers were divided over the gripping finale. Many were happy with the outcome, while others expressed their disappointment.

“Not quite as good as the first series, but this final episode of #CelebrityTraitors has been incredibly tense and entertaining. Come on, Faithfuls!!” one user wrote on X.

“The #CelebrityTraitors final proved what a game/tv show it still is. That ending was very hard to predict, and so many twists and turns throughout the whole episode,” another person shared.

“What a brilliant final. Excellent television,” a third remarked.

“Just caught up on #CelebrityTraitors. Not going to give anything away, but what a final!!” a fourth said.

“Absolutely awful season of #CelebrityTraitors, complete and utter waste of [bleep]ing time,” a fifth added.

Meanwhile, a lot of viewers were gutted that Maya, who had been a Traitor since the first episode, was voted out at the last hurdle.

“Have to admit that Maya was done soooo dirty by the Traitors, she did all the hard work,” one person insisted.

“Poor Maya. She did her best with some of the absolute worst co-Traitors ever,” another said.

Meanwhile, a third echoed: “Get yourself to the chiropractor, @MayaJama, you absolutely CARRIED the team this series. My robbed Traitorous Queen #CelebrityTraitors.”

Which charities did Sebastian and Romesh donate their money to?

After winning the show, Sebastian revealed that his share would go to Choose Love.

Romesh named Refugee Council as the charity receiving his donation.

In total, they won £83,000, splitting £41,500 between their chosen charities.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Joanne McNally storms off set after discovering Maya Jama’s Traitor identity: ‘I am deceased’

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