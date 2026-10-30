Vernon Kay’s Halloween costume reveal fell apart after he arrived at the radio studio without his outfit.

The 52-year-old admitted the mistake during Friday’s BBC Radio 2 broadcast on October 30, the Mirror reported.

Listeners had been promised a look at his costume, with cameras set to capture the reveal. Instead, Sara Cox put him on the spot about why that wasn’t happening.

Vernon previously apologised live on Radio 2 after discussing popping blackheads earlier this year. One listener complained that the graphic conversation had spoiled his breakfast. He initially continued before conceding that the subject could put people off.

Vernon Kay jokingly accused Sara Cox of throwing him under the bus (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Sara Cox puts Vernon Kay on the spot on radio show

On Friday’s radio show, Sara, 51, had been wishing listeners a happy Halloween when she turned her attention to Vernon’s studio.

She told him: “And over in Vernon’s Studio, it doesn’t look that spooky. There’s a whiff of Book Day about it.”

Vernon immediately recognised where the teasing was heading and tried to stop her. However, Sara offered him the chance to explain the mishap himself.

He joked: “Thank you. Just let me cushion the fall from you throwing me under the bus. It’s fine.”

Sara Cox teased Vernon on his radio show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sara Cox playfully teases Vernon Kay

Sara explained that the costume had been repeatedly talked up ahead of the cameras going on. But the promised unveiling couldn’t happen as planned.

Explaining himself, Vernon compared his tendency to get distracted with a moth drawn towards a fluorescent garage light.

Sara asked whether something shiny had caught his attention that morning. He then confirmed that he had left home without bringing his Halloween costume.

Read more: Vernon Kay and ex Tess Daly reunite to celebrate daughter’s birthday as fans gush: ‘Co-parenting at its finest’

Recently, Vernon was busy celebrating his daughter Phoebe’s birthday alongside his ex Tess Daly. Vernon and Tess announced their split earlier this year.

However, they remain on good terms and often celebrate family milestones together.

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