‘Phenomenally gorgeous’ Danielle Harold wows in bikini for sauna snapshot

Danielle Harold has drawn compliments from fans after sharing a bikini photograph from a sauna visit.

The 34-year-old EastEnders actress also shared black-and-white pictures from a London trip.

In the sauna image, Danielle reclined in her matching black swimwear. The London images featured a cropped top paired with casual jogging trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Harold (@danielle_harold)

Danielle Harold’s bikini pic draws praise

Danielle’s followers were quick to comment on her recent upload. One user wrote: “Phenomenally gorgeous, absolutely beautiful.”

“Stunning Danielle,” another person shared.

“Wow, stunner,” a third remarked.

“My girl,” a fourth said, adding the heart eyes emoji.

Danielle left EastEnders in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danielle on acting after EastEnders

The update follows Danielle’s earlier comments about finding her way back to acting after leaving the soap.

Speaking to The Sun in March, she explained why she had taken a break after playing Lola Pearce. She described the storyline as demanding, having also spent years portraying the character.

Danielle first played Lola from 2011 to 2015, then returned for another stint between 2019 and 2023. Her final storyline saw Lola die after developing a brain tumour.

Danielle described filming those final scenes as one of the hardest experiences of her career. Her performance also earned her a National Television Award.

But she sounded enthusiastic about the audition process again. “So, I’m just kind of getting back to auditions, which is really exciting,” she said.

Danielle also said she would like to appear in a series that tells a complete story.

Danielle’s television work after EastEnders

Since her EastEnders departure, Danielle’s television appearances have included I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Hunted.

She filmed Celebrity Hunted to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, inspired by her character’s storyline.

Danielle joined I’m A Celebrity in 2023 and was the fifth contestant to leave following the public vote.

During her stay, she tackled the Tubes Trial with Josie Gibson, earning 10 of the 12 available stars. Viewers praised her performance after the pair stepped up following Grace Dent’s departure from camp.

Danielle’s time in the jungle brought challenges that did not all make it onto the programme. She later revealed that green ants had bitten her, while wet weather brought leeches and mosquitoes into camp.

She also praised campmate Sam Thompson, describing him as being like a brother. In a post-elimination interview, she spoke positively about her experience on the show.

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