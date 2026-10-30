‘Beautiful’ Emily Atack stuns fans as she shows off new transformation: ‘Short hair don’t care’

Actress Emily Atack has unveiled a new bob haircut, sharing a salon selfie after swapping her longer locks.

The 36-year-old star posted the picture on Instagram Stories on Friday, October 30. Sitting in the hairdresser’s chair, she wore a grey jumper and jeans.

Actress Emily has debuted a new bob hairstyle with fans (Credit: Instagram Story)

Emily Atack shows off new hairstyle

Elsewhere, Emily showed off her new look on her Instagram feed. While taking a selfie in the mirror of her bedroom, she donned a green coat that featured plaid detailing.

“I’m so cool,” Emily wrote in her caption.

In the comments, fans complimented her bob, with one user writing: “Wow, loving the bob.”

“Short hair don’t care,” another person shared.

“Absolute beauty love the hair look,” a third remarked.

“Love the coat. Always looking fabulous,” a fourth said.

“Beautiful photo,” a fifth person added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

Emily’s experience of online abuse

Away from her latest update, Emily has previously discussed online abuse during pregnancy during an appearance on Loose Women.

Speaking on the programme in March 2024, Emily said she had expected pregnancy to protect her from criticism.

Instead, she described being targeted online for cradling her baby bump. She also explained how pregnancy had helped her feel more comfortable with her body after earlier self-consciousness.

Emily had already explored sexual harassment and cyber-flashing in a documentary released in 2023.

Emily Atack backs teenagers’ school uniform campaign

Her latest social media activity also included support for teenagers campaigning against school uniforms in pornography.

Emily shared BBC News coverage of their campaign on Instagram, adding a short message: “With you all.”

The campaign has reached Parliament. The teenagers are seeking a UK ban on the use of school uniforms in pornographic material.

Read more: ‘Dreamy’ Emily Atack stuns fans in bra and low-rise bottoms: ‘How have you had a child?!’

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