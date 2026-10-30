Actor Patrick Stewart’s retirement confession in interview months before his death at 86

Sir Patrick Stewart made a telling comment about his star-studded career in his final interview before his death aged 86.

The actor was best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in over 170 episodes of Star Trek and four feature films. Also, he was famous for his portrayal of Professor X in X-Men.

Patrick died aged 86 at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, following a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

Patrick Stewart’s revealing final interview

Just months before his death in July, Patrick sat down to discuss his career which would become his final interview.

In the poignant conversation, the actor ruled out ever retiring from acting.

Patrick told TV Insider: “As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older. That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work, like voicing a pig’s head in Riz Ahmed‘s brilliant new series Bait.

“I can’t imagine ever officially ‘retiring.’ I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

Avengers: Doomsday is Patrick’s last ever movie but it hasn’t graced the cinemas yet. It is set to be released in weeks on December 18.

Filming for the movie had begun in spring 2025 and it was wrapped by the autumn in September.

Patrick Stewart gave his final interview months before his death (Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images)

Patrick Stewart tributes

Sir Ian McKellen led the tributes to the Hollywood actor on social media.

Ian called him “the most respected and beloved actor of his generation on either side of the Atlantic”.

He added on Instagram: “He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love.”

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Star Trek actor William Shatner hailed Patrick as “a magnificent actor” in his tribute to the late star.

“He brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did,” he wrote on X.

Hugh Jackman also shared a tribute saying: “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today.” He added: “I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

The Alzheimer’s Society CEO Michelle Dyson said: “His death is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact dementia has on people and families across the globe.”

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