Celebrity Traitors’ Maya Jama and King Kenny both make huge slip-ups ahead of final

Celebrity Traitors stars Maya Jama and King Kenny both made major slip-ups during last night’s semi-final (October 29).

Both players are competing as Traitors and have so far managed to avoid banishment. However, as the game intensifies, the remaining contestants are under greater scrutiny than ever.

That said, there have been two occasions when Maya and Kenny came close to giving themselves away to the Faithfuls in Thursday’s show.

Kenny slipped up at the roundtable (Credit: BBC)

What were Maya Jama’s and King Kenny’s Celebrity Traitors slip-ups?

During a breakfast toast, Maya referred to killing rather than banishing, then quickly corrected herself. It was a potentially revealing choice of words from someone secretly playing as a Traitor.

That said, the breakfast moment wasn’t the episode’s only threat to the Traitors’ secrecy. At the roundtable, while speaking to Faithful Michael Sheen, Kenny said: “As a Traitor myself, I would have killed you already.”

It appeared fellow contestants did not notice the mistakes, although viewers picked up on them

“WHAT DID MAYA JUST DO,” one user wrote on X.

“Clearly a slip-up, and she knew that as she corrected herself. Kenny also dropped himself in it,” another person shared.

“Also, Kenny said he was a Traitor and nobody picked up on it?!!” a third said.

However, in a shocking twist, James Acaster admitted being a Traitor during the roundtable, where he, Maya, and King Kenny had come under suspicion. He was then banished from the castle.

Unlike James’s admission, Maya’s toast and Kenny’s remark did not lead to an immediate revelation of their role to the other players.

Maya’s toast at breakfast almost gave her game away (Credit: BBC)

Maya reacts to slip-up

Following the episode, Maya has laughed off a breakfast-table slip-up that appeared to pass her fellow Celebrity Traitors contestants by.

On X, Maya shared a viewer’s post highlighting the moment, adding laughing emojis and an explanation of her own.

She wrote: “By this point I was so tired the Traitor was dropping out of me.”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals which banishment made her ‘angry’: ‘I knew she wasn’t a Traitor!’

The Celebrity Traitors final airs on Friday, October 30, at 8pm on BBC One.

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