Coleen Nolan, 61, ‘sacrifices dream farm’ for toyboy boyfriend, 41: ‘She can’t bear not to be with him’

Coleen Nolan has reportedly put her Staffordshire farm up for sale to move closer to boyfriend Ryan Brockbank.

The Daily Mail claims the 61-year-old wants to relocate to London, where Ryan, 41, is based.

Romance is not the only consideration. Lengthy journeys to the capital for work have also become frustrating.

Coleen went official with her boyfriend in the summer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Coleen Nolan is reportedly planning a move

According to reports, Coleen decided to sell after discussing her plans with her family and boyfriend.

A friend described the challenge of balancing her work, relationship and farm responsibilities. However, despite this, their relationship is said to still be going well.

“She is besotted with Ryan, she wants it to work, she can’t bear not to be with him. The age gap is rather big, but good for her,” they said.

“Coleen has had her heart broken so many times. Of course there are elements of the relationship that worry her nearest and dearest but she’s determined, and when Coleen wants to make something work, she will make it work.”

ED! has contacted Coleen’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Coleen Nolan and boyfriend Ryan Brockbank’s relationship

Before they fell for each other, Ryan made the first move, messaging Coleen on Instagram to ask her out for a drink.

He had watched her on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, where she did not find a lasting romance.

Ryan works as a programme manager at London’s Fashion Retail Academy.

The couple went public in August, when Coleen posted a selfie of them together. She accompanied the picture with his initial and a red heart emoji.

Coleen’s life at her Staffordshire farm

Coleen’s farm is located in Dilhorne, near Stoke-on-Trent, and she moved there in summer 2024.

It has a three-bedroom stone house with two reception rooms and three bathrooms, plus a separate one-bedroom annexe.

Her animals include horses, goats and chickens, with the paper putting the total at 30.

The farm is also where she records Nolan’s Uncensored with her son Shane Jnr and daughter Ciara.

It featured in a This Morning miniseries and on her YouTube channel. The property was the subject of an OK! magazine tour in December 2024, following her move earlier that year.

During Celebs Go Dating, her match Mike visited the farm and helped clean out the stables.

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan finally shows off matching tattoo with toyboy boyfriend to viewers

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