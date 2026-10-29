Kate Ferdinand reveals stepson’s tattoo tribute to blended family

Kate Ferdinand’s stepson Lorenz has revealed a new tattoo paying tribute to his place in their blended family.

The 20-year-old showed the inking during a London dinner with Kate, Rio Ferdinand and brother Tate.

The family moment follows Tate’s candid account of his early struggles with Kate. Speaking on her Blended podcast, he described the guilt he once felt about growing close to his stepmum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Lorenz Ferdinand’s tattoo tribute to his siblings

In Kate’s latest Instagram upload, Lorenz lifted his sleeve to reveal the words “One of five” on his upper arm.

Kate also acknowledged the tattoo in a social media post tagging him.

The wording reflects the five children in the Ferdinand family. Rio has three children with his late wife Rebecca, while he and Kate share a son and daughter.

Lorenz’s tribute celebrates those sibling bonds, following the family’s previous conversations about the challenges of building their life together.

Kate and Rio relocated to Dubai last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Ferdinand and stepson Tate’s blended family journey

Kate and Rio began their relationship in 2017. Rebecca had died from breast cancer two years earlier.

On Blended, Tate explained that affection for Kate had brought difficult feelings about loyalty to his mother and her family.

He admitted trying to undermine the relationship during those early years, including spreading untrue stories about his stepmum.

He also recalled switching between showing her affection and withdrawing from her. Over time, he said, he came to appreciate the role Kate played in his life.

Kate stressed that she was not competing with Rebecca, who would always be the children’s mother.

The family now faces a different adjustment: living across two countries.

Kate and Rio relocated to the UAE last year, while Lorenz and Tate remained in the UK for football. The London visit gave the couple time with both older boys.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand ‘worrying about her looks and body’ after revealing why she’s ‘not skinny at the moment’

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