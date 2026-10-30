Katie Price has discussed plans to stay overnight with her seriously ill mum Amy while speaking with sister Sophie.

The 48-year-old shared the update on The Katie Price Show, in a conversation reported by The Sun.

It follows Katie’s earlier warning that her mum had days to live, reportedly made at Lewes Crown Court this month.

Katie said then that a cold had prevented her from visiting Amy. She also said she had promised to see her mum the following day.

Katie Price has shared an update on her mum Amy’s health (Credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Amy Price’s lung condition and transplant

Amy received a lung transplant after a critical period in which she fell into a coma.

The 74-year-old has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare illness that permanently scars lung tissue. Doctors diagnosed the condition in 2017.

Katie previously said her mum remained in hospital and was very poorly. She also appealed on Instagram for Amy to keep fighting.

Earlier this year, Amy attended the launch of Katie Price: Nothing to Hide after spending weeks in hospital. Katie became tearful on stage while discussing her mother’s health at the Sky documentary screening.

Katie has also described balancing work with caring for Amy and her eldest son, Harvey. She said she had turned to a care agency for help.

Amy Price has been in hospital (Credit: Zed Jameson / Flynet – SplashNews)

Katie Price discusses visiting mum Amy

During the podcast conversation, Sophie asked whether Katie intended to visit their mum that week. Sophie explained that she was planning her own visit for Thursday or Friday.

Katie spoke about being there for Amy and staying overnight when the time came. She said: “Well when she goes, you know, what we know is happening, I’ll be there all the time, staying over. So I’ll do that.”

She also revealed she had bought her mum a bright pink cardigan. Katie explained that she had chosen it because she knew Amy would love it.

Addressing her mum’s health on the podcast, Katie said: “But mother is strong.”

Katie Price clarifies her separate Instagram update

Katie recently shared a separate Instagram message saying she had received “devastating news”.

Read more: Junior Andre reveals ‘twisted’ childhood memories at Katie Price’s home: ‘We thought she was playing a joke on us’

However, she made clear that the news was not about her mum Amy. In the same post, Katie urged followers to cherish time with their loved ones.

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