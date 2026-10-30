The Celebrity Traitors final will air tonight after a very intense semi-final on Thursday, but who will be crowned the winner?

Thursday night’s episode saw Joanne McNally banished from the castle before Sharon Rooney was murdered by the Traitors.

Towards the end of the episode, James Acaster confessed to being a Traitor during the roundtable and was banished by his fellow contestants.

That leaves King Kenny, Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Leigh Anne-Pinnock, Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan remaining on the show.

King Kenny and Maya Jama are the remaining Traitors while the rest of the cast are Faithful. According to a behavioural expert, King Kenny could take it all the way and be crowned the winner tonight.

Will King Kenny go all the way on Celebrity Traitors? (Credit: BBC)

King Kenny predicted to be the winner of Celebrity Traitors tonight

Behavioural expert Darren Stanton has shared his thoughts on the remaining cast members.

Speaking to OLBG, Darren said he believes King Kenny could go all the way during tonight’s final as he has demonstrated similar qualities to Alan Carr, who won the first series of Celebrity Traitors.

Darren said: “I think Kenny is currently the strongest contender to win. He’s managed to maintain this perception of being a genuinely decent, honest guy, and that’s incredibly important when you’re playing a game like The Traitors.

“He’s been very good at keeping his composure, avoiding unnecessary confrontation and not drawing attention to himself.”

Comparing King Kenny to Alan Carr, Darren added: “I think that’s also one of the reasons Alan Carr was so successful in the previous Celebrity Traitors. He managed to keep up that outward persona for so long that, by the end, he was emotionally exhausted.

“He burst into tears once everything had finished, almost as though he’d been holding his breath throughout the entire process and had finally reached the point where he couldn’t hold it any longer.

“I think Kenny is demonstrating some similar qualities in terms of his ability to maintain a consistent outward identity, which makes him a very strong contender.”

Darren Stanton said Maya Jama has been “incredibly restrained” on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Maya Jama showing chinks in her armour on Celebrity Traitors, claims expert

Turning his attention to fellow Traitor Maya Jama, Darren said she has “played an exceptionally clever game”.

He continued: “She’s been incredibly restrained, particularly at the round table, and hasn’t really tried to throw anybody under the bus or go on a rampage to direct suspicion towards another contestant.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Maya Jama and King Kenny both make huge slip-ups ahead of final

“However, we’re beginning to see a few chinks in Maya’s armour. Throughout the series, she’s been cool as a cucumber. We’ve seen very few signs of anxiety, frustration or emotional leakage. But in the last episode, I started to notice some subtle changes in her behaviour.”

Concluding his assessment, Darren said: “If I had to put my money on somebody winning at this stage, it would be Kenny. I think Maya is still a very good Traitor, but there are people starting to question her, and the behavioural signs we’re seeing suggest that maintaining her composure is becoming increasingly difficult.

“Kenny has managed to stay under the radar in a way that I think could ultimately prove decisive.”

Can King Kenny and Maya Jama stay cool for one more episode? We’ll have to wait and see.

When is The Celebrity Traitors final on?

The Celebrity Traitors final will air on Friday, October 30 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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