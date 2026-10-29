Celebrity Traitors semi-final set for ‘sensational turn of events’ tonight

The Celebrity Traitors is reportedly gearing up for a huge semi-final twist, with an unexpected revelation set to shake things up just before the grand finale.

And it seems even those working behind the scenes were not prepared for what’s coming.

A TV source told The Sun that the surprise development was something the show’s producers had not anticipated.

The source revealed: “Just when you think you know exactly how the series will play out, there’s another sensational turn of events. It’s one which no one is likely to see coming — the producers of the show certainly didn’t predict it.”

The insider continued: “It all adds up to make the semi-final an absolutely unmiss-able episode and the perfect lead into the finale on Friday.”

With the competition nearing its conclusion, the reported twist could make life even more difficult for the remaining contestants. And there’s still the small matter of a crucial Round Table decision to settle.

The Celebrity Traitors semi-final will reportedly be the “perfect lead into the finale” (Credit: BBC)

Who could be banished in The Celebrity Traitors semi-final?

Viewers were left on a cliffhanger in the previous episode, with Traitor King Kenny facing a choice between banishing Sharon Rooney and Joanne McNally.

Neither contestant is a Traitor, meaning Kenny’s deciding vote will send another Faithful packing rather than uncover someone working against the group.

And according to recent predictions from ActionNetwork.com, Sharon is the favourite to be eliminated.

A spokesperson explained: “With the first round of voting for banishment tied at the round table, King Kenny holds the deciding vote – and since he voted for Sharon Rooney the first time around, it seems unlikely he’ll change his mind now. That is why Sharon’s banishment odds sit at 3/7, with Joanne McNally trailing behind at 3/2.”

Meanwhile, Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny remain the three Traitors in the competition. Whether the surprise development works in their favour or puts them in danger is still anyone’s guess.

The series began on October 1, bringing together 21 famous faces hoping to win £100,000 for charity. Host Claudia Winkleman originally chose Maya and Richard E Grant as the Traitors, meaning Maya had been secretly working against the Faithfuls since the beginning.

As the competition progressed, James Acaster and King Kenny were also recruited to join the Traitors.

Sharon Rooney could be banished from Celebrity Traitors tonight (Credit: BBC)

When is The Celebrity Traitors final on BBC One?

Fans won’t have long to wait to discover how everything plays out. The Celebrity Traitors final is scheduled for Friday, October 30, at 8pm on BBC One, with Claudia Winkleman returning as host.

But first, Thursday’s semi-final has some unfinished business. King Kenny must make his deciding vote, while the mysterious revelation reportedly waiting around the corner could throw another surprise into the mix.

With the finale just one episode away, the remaining players certainly aren’t out of danger yet.

The BBC has been contacted for comment on this story.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans fear for Sharon Rooney as she appears to ‘check out’ during tense roundtable

Celebrity Traitors continues Thursday, October 29 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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