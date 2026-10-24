Celebrity Traitors star Sharon Rooney has left viewers worried after appearing subdued during a tense roundtable showdown, with some fans questioning whether she has given up on the game.

The 38-year-old Scottish actress found herself under fire alongside Joanne McNally, as accusations mounted and both players faced the prospect of banishment.

Sharon is up for banishment (Credit: BBC)

Sharon Rooney faces questions over her changed behaviour

James Blunt and Michael Sheen were among the players raising concerns about Sharon’s behaviour, questioning whether she had changed since the competition began.

Her fellow contestants pointed to the contrast between her quieter appearances earlier in the series and the more confident, outspoken side she has shown recently.

A disagreement during a mission also fuelled suspicions. Sharon challenged the group’s decision to save James Acaster, highlighting the fact that he did not want to be saved.

The decision involved a secret power, but Sharon’s objections subsequently became another reason for the group to question her. As the roundtable got under way, she was forced to defend herself as attention turned towards her and Joanne.

However, rather than fighting her corner, Sharon told her fellow players to vote her out if they believed she was suspicious.

Why Celebrity Traitors viewers were concerned about Sharon

While the accusations put Sharon’s position in the game at risk, some viewers were more concerned about her apparent reaction to the situation.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts, with several expressing sympathy for the actress as she came under pressure from her fellow contestants.

One viewer wrote: “Is anyone else genuinely so uncomfortable at Sharon’s reaction at the round table”

Another posted: “Sharon is so over it I just want to hug her.”

Sharon sparked concern (Credit: BBC)

A third viewer suggested Sharon’s confidence had been knocked after she finally began speaking up, writing: “Felt so sad for Sharon tonight – her behaviour changed because she finally felt confident enough to speak up, only for her confidence to be immediately knocked down by the others :(.”

Another questioned whether she was still invested in the competition, adding: “Has Sharon checked out of the game?? She looks drained and basically said they can kill her if they want.”

Celebrity Traitors leaves Sharon and Joanne’s fates unresolved

With tensions running high, Friday’s (23 October) episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers waiting to discover whether Sharon or Joanne would be banished.

The episode also saw Miranda Hart murdered after the Traitors feared she was getting too close to the truth. She expressed frustration upon reading her murder letter before opening up about what the experience had meant to her on a personal level.

Taking part in the BBC series had given Miranda the opportunity to return to professional work and enjoy activities she loved again, including walking through the Scottish Highlands, spending time in nature and laughing and connecting with other people.

Reflecting on the experience, she said: “There were times that I didn’t think that would be possible again.”

Read more: Celebrity Traitors viewers slam Joanne McNally over ‘bullying’ row with Miranda Hart

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday (October 29) from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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