Monty Don reveals real reason he quit Gardeners World after 23 years

Monty Don has opened up about the moment he realised he was ready to walk away from Gardeners’ World, admitting the decision came to him suddenly this summer.

Speaking to Gardeners’ World Magazine, the much-loved presenter reflected on the demands of fronting the long-running BBC gardening show and why he felt the time had come to move on.

Last month, Monty confirmed he is leaving Gardeners’ World after 23 years, with the current series marking his final run.

His departure will mark the end of an era for the BBC, with Monty stepping down as the programme’s longest-serving head gardener. Chief content officer Kate Phillips admitted she was sad to see him go.

She praised his honesty and kindness, thanking him for speaking openly about personal struggles and the positive impact nature can have on mental health.

Kate also highlighted his ability to inspire people through gardening, describing Monty as “a wonderfully engaging broadcaster with a soothing, calm presence”.

Monty has quit the show (Credit: BBC)

Why Monty Don is leaving Gardeners’ World

Monty’s decision comes after a working life in which his home and television career have been closely linked.

He first presented Gardeners’ World in 2003 from Berryfields, a rented garden in Stratford-upon-Avon. Following his recovery from a stroke, filming moved to his own garden in Herefordshire, Longmeadow, in 2011.

Working from home meant he had little travelling to do, as he explained to the magazine. However, the job itself was never confined to filming days, with its responsibilities following him throughout the week.

It was this constant commitment that formed part of his reflection on when to call time on the show.

“Then, one day this summer, I woke up and knew it was time to stop. Simple as that.”

He likened the experience to that of sportspeople who recognise when the moment has arrived to retire.

In his farewell announcement, Monty looked back on the roughly 700 programmes he had made while sharing his passion for gardening with viewers.

He said he had treasured the connection with an audience that extended well beyond Britain, reaching gardeners around the world. He also recognised how much viewers knew about the subject, united by a shared love of plants and the natural world.

Monty revealed why he quit (Credit: BBC)

What Monty Don plans after Gardeners’ World

Although Monty is stepping away from Gardeners’ World, he has no plans to leave television, writing or gardening behind.

The presenter has said he is looking forward to taking on other BBC projects while also considering new opportunities.

“There are more books to write, more programmes to make,” he said.

And while viewers will no longer see him presenting the series, his work at Longmeadow will carry on, with his dog continuing to keep him company in the garden.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson reveals his ‘fear’ after Monty Don quits Gardeners’ World: ‘I have the most horrible feeling’

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