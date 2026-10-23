Strictly star Bethany Antonia dealt major blow after avoiding elimination last week

Strictly Come Dancing star Bethany Antonia has suffered another setback after being tipped as one of the celebrities most at risk of leaving the competition this weekend.

The Game of Thrones actress, 28, was rescued by the judges after landing in the dance-off against Dame Sarah Storey during last weekend’s results show. But her place in the competition could once again be under threat.

Bethany is one of the favourites to leave this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Bethany Antonia dealt fresh blow on Strictly journey

Things aren’t looking much brighter for Bethany and her professional dance partner Nancy Xu, with the latest betting odds suggesting they could be facing another nervous weekend.

According to Betway, Bethany is now the second favourite to be eliminated from the BBC dance competition. Her odds of being the next celebrity to leave stand at 11/4.

Only Shaun Wright-Phillips is considered more likely to go, with the former footballer topping the list of potential exits.

The former footballer’s odds of leaving this weekend currently stand at 4/6, putting him firmly at the top of the elimination predictions.

Shaun is favourite to be eliminated (Credit: BBC)

Who will leave the show next?

Betway’s Lewis Knolls explained why Shaun remains the celebrity to watch as the competition continues.

” Shaun Wright-Phillips once again finds himself favourite to be eliminated, priced at 4/6, but he continues to defy the odds and survive week after week.

Shaun is favourite to be eliminated (Credit: BBC)

“It’s another week of finding out whether he can be saved once again or whether his luck will start to run thin,” he then continued.

He also warned that Bethany could be in trouble if Shaun manages to escape elimination yet again.

“If Shaun finds himself safe for yet another week, this could spell trouble for Bethany Antonia, who is next in the running at 11/4. Other contenders at risk of being axed are Jamie Winstone and fan favourite Dani Dyer both priced at a joint 9/1.

“With Shaun repeatedly escaping elimination, the pressure is mounting, and it’ll be interesting to see whether viewers stick with him for another week or decide his time on the dancefloor is up,” he then added.

With Bethany already having faced the dance-off, another difficult weekend could leave her Strictly journey hanging in the balance.

Celebs who could be safe this week

While some contestants are facing uncertain futures, others appear to be in a much stronger position according to the latest odds.

Olympian Tabby Stoecker and EastEnders star Lacey Turner are both priced at 100/1 to be the next celebrities eliminated, putting them among the least likely to leave this weekend.

John Nellis and Delta Goodrem are both sitting at 50/1, while Will Best has odds of 20/1.

Lawrence Robb, Cach Mercer and Graeme Hall are also priced at 20/1 to leave next.

For Bethany, the latest predictions make for worrying reading as another Strictly results show approaches. With Shaun still leading the elimination odds, the weekend could prove decisive for the celebrities hoping to keep their place in the competition.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing hosts tipped to stay next year as James Jordan gives verdict

Strictly continues tomorrow night (Saturday, October 24) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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