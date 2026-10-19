Bethany Antonia has opened up after she and her pro partner Nancy Xu found themselves in the dreaded Strictly Come Dancing dance-off.

During Saturday night’s live show, the House of the Dragon star, 28, and Nancy, 35, took to the dancefloor with a Cha Cha to Aretha Franklin. The theme was Icons Week, which saw the celebrities pay tribute to music legends.

But, after scoring 27 points, they landed in the bottom half of the leaderboard.

Following the public vote, Bethany and Nancy were forced to face Dame Sarah Storey and her professional partner Julian Caillon in the dance-off.

Sarah and Julian were sent home after the judges decided to save Bethany and Nancy.

Now Bethany and Nancy have spoken out.

Bethany and Nancy faced Sarah and Julian in the dreaded Strictly Come Dancing dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Bethany Antonia speaks out after dance-off with Nancy Xu

Following the dance-off and results show, Bethany took to Instagram with an emotional video alongside Nancy.

Bethany said: “Hi guys, we just did our first dance-off!” before letting out a sigh and hugging her professional partner.

Nancy replied: “It was… I’m proud of you, I must say!” before the pair thanked fans for voting and supporting them through what had been a “challenging” week.

Bethany continued: “I just feel so proud that I get to do this with Nancy and we’re honestly just having the best time. The Cha Cha was not my dance! We can now say that!”

The actress went on to admit that the experience had made her even more determined to stay in the competition.

She said: “That experience of being in the dance-off is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced but it just made me realise how much I want to be here and how much I want to keep doing this. We go again, week five!”

Who left Strictly Come Dancing?

It was Dame Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon who left the BBC One competition during Sunday’s results show.

Fellow contestant Delta Goodrem had pulled out of the show the previous week due to a rib injury, meaning she automatically received a bye through to this coming Saturday’s show with professional partner Kai Widdrington.

Sarah and Julian were the couple to leave the BBC One competition on Sunday’s results show (Credit: BBC)

Following her exit from Strictly, Sarah said: “Thank you for being the best pro I could have ever wished for @julian_caillon, you really are a wonderful and fabulous human and I so loved our time on the show.”

She added: “Shorter than we wished for, I will miss not learning a new dance with you tomorrow and trying to put all the tips and feedback into practice.”

Taking Julian up on his offer, she concluded: “PS I love your idea of a bike ride.”

Her celeb partner responded: “So proud of you and how much you’ve grown as a dancer!! Have loved spending time together, having a boogie and can’t wait to get some more rides in.”

Read more: She’s back! Strictly Come Dancing confirms Delta Goodrem’s comeback after she bowed out of show with rib injury

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 24 at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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