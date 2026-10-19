She’s back! Strictly Come Dancing confirms Delta Goodrem’s comeback after she bowed out of show with rib injury

Strictly Come Dancing fans have reason to celebrate after the BBC confirmed Delta Goodrem is fit to return following her rib injury.

The singer’s comeback was announced on the show’s official Instagram account, with the post quickly attracting excited reactions from viewers and her fellow contestants.

The BBC shared a photo of Delta looking happy alongside her professional partner Kai Widdrington in the training room.

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed Delta Goodrem’s return to the show (Credit: BBC)

Delta missed the latest live show after suffering a rib injury, which forced her to sit out Icons Week.

Her return has been warmly welcomed by those taking part in the competition. Fellow contestant Tabby Stoecker was among those celebrating, alongside professional dancer Mark Karmalita and It Takes Two presenter Ellie Taylor.

Tabby was delighted by the update, commenting: “Yay!!! So happy you’re feeling better.”

Fans also shared their relief, with many admitting they had missed seeing Delta and Kai perform together.

Strictly Come Dancing confirms Delta Goodrem’s return

The BBC put an end to speculation about Delta’s comeback with a message to its Instagram followers.

It read: “Following her bye last week due to injury, we’re delighted to confirm Delta has been given the all clear to dance again this weekend.

“She’ll return to the #Strictly ballroom on Saturday night, and Abi Clarke will pop into her rehearsal room for a chat on Training Room Diaries on Wednesday evening.”

Delta had been following doctors’ advice and resting at home while she recovered. Before the latest announcement, she had shared her disappointment at being unable to compete during Icons Week.

In a statement, the singer said: “I’m absolutely gutted that a rib injury means I won’t be able to dance on Strictly this week. I’ve been loving every second of this experience, so having to sit this one out is heartbreaking – especially after the high of Saturday night.

“I cannot tell you how much I love being a part of this magical show. I’m going to focus on resting and recovering, and hopefully I’ll be back on that dancefloor very soon.

“Thank you so much to everyone for all the love and support. It’s so appreciated. I’ll be cheering everyone on from the sidelines this week! Sending all my love, Delta xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Fans rejoice at Delta’s comeback

The injury also left Delta watching from home during the Icons Week live show. Presenter Emma Willis explained that medical advice had ruled her out of performing, while Johannes Radebe sent his love to the singer as she became emotional.

Now that Delta has been given the all-clear, fans are already looking forward to seeing her and Kai back on the dancefloor.

One viewer celebrated the news on Instagram, writing: “YES TEAM DELTAKAI!!!!!”

Another commented: “Best news – absolutely fantastic! Lets’s go @deltagoodrem and @kaiwidd.”

A third was equally excited, posting: “MY DAY HAS BEEN MADE!! so ready for more Delta Kai!!”

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

Delta and Kai are set to return for the Week 5 live show on Saturday 24 October, 2026.

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6.30pm on BBC One, and viewers can also catch the programme on BBC iPlayer.

With Delta now cleared to dance, fans can look forward to seeing the partnership back in action.

Read more: Strictly’s Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby slammed by fans as they sail through to Week 5