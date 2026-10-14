Delta Goodrem is reportedly taking desperate measures as she recovers from her Strictly Come Dancing rib injury.

The Sun reports that the 41-year-old singer is sleeping upright, among other things, while following medical advice for her ribs.

But the big question now is whether Delta can recover in time to return to the dance floor next week.

She will miss this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing after suffering the injury.

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington won’t be dancing together on Strictly this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Delta Goodrem’s recovery routine on Strictly Come Dancing

Delta’s determination to make a comeback does not mean ignoring medical advice. According to the newspaper’s source, she is sticking closely to the instructions she has been given.

For now, rest is reportedly more important than physiotherapy because of the nature of her rib injury. She is also using regular ice packs in an effort to reduce swelling.

Delta is also reportedly sleeping upright in a bid to help her ribs heal.

The source added: “She also has to regularly take walks around her flat so she doesn’t stiffen up.”

As reported by The Sun, NHS guidance advises against lying down for lengthy periods when treating bruised or broken ribs. It also recommends sleeping in a more upright position, supported by extra pillows.

Delta suffered the injury during training last week but battled through it to perform at the weekend.

Delta Goodrem is reportedly taking measures to recovery so she can continue on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Delta Goodrem’s Strictly return depends on medical clearance

There is little room for error when Delta considers a return, as Strictly’s rules give each contestant just one free pass.

After that, they must withdraw from the competition. Missing this weekend therefore leaves Delta with little room for another setback.

A BBC source told the newspaper that the best-case scenario would see Delta back rehearsing with Kai next Monday.

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The source said: “Delta is following medical advice to the ­letter — she’s desperate to get back on the dance floor.

They added: “Delta will only continue in the show if it’s safe to do so.”

The show’s welfare team is also keeping in regular contact, the source added.

For now, Delta’s Strictly future rests on the upcoming medical assessment. If she is cleared to return, she could be back alongside Kai the following week.

ED! has contacted representatives for Delta for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, October 17 with Icons Week from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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