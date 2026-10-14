John Nellis has hit back at Craig Revel Horwood’s Strictly Come Dancing criticism, insisting the judge’s comments were actually a backhanded compliment.

Speaking on It Takes Two on Tuesday, October 13, the 33-year-old social media star explained to host Ellie Taylor how he viewed Craig’s feedback.

“I actually took it as a backhanded compliment,” John said.

He was discussing Saturday’s Cha-Cha with his professional partner Katya Jones.

The pair performed Justin Timberlake’s Rock Your Body on October 10, but their laidback routine failed to impress Craig.

John Nellis clapped back at Craig Revel Horwood’s comments on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

John Nellis hits back at Strictly Come Dancing criticism

John made it clear that the relaxed feel of the routine was exactly what he and Katya had intended.

During his It Takes Two appearance, he challenged Craig’s assessment, saying: “I don’t know if Craig missed it, but the whole point of that was being cool. I was meant to be cool. So it is what it is.”

The choice of Justin Timberlake’s track was a big part of the reason behind that approach, according to John.

He also pointed to the moment he lifted Katya from her seat before bringing her onto his lap.

John questioned how that part of the routine could have been considered dull, while admitting he would aim to bring more excitement next time.

Craig Revel Horwood gives John Nellis four points

Craig’s criticism centred on the overall impact of the performance as well as John’s dancing.

Craig said: “I thought, to be honest, it was too cool, too laidback and not much was happening. There was no wow factor; it was just a bit dull for my liking.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas also pushed back against Craig’s assessment, calling him a “fun sponge”.

Craig awarded John and Katya four points. Overall, they bagged a score of 20.

However, the judge did find something to praise, picking out John’s New York step and the way he placed his foot with his toe correctly pointed down. Craig also recognised the effort John was putting into improving his dancing.

John Nellis and Katya Jones received some constructive criticism from Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly last weekend (Credit: BBC)

John Nellis and Katya Jones head into Icon Week

John and Katya have made it through the latest elimination and will be back for Icon Week.

Gavin and Stacey actress Melanie Walters left the competition with her partner Aljaz Skorjanec during Sunday’s results show.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans predict Delta Goodrem’s future on show after she’s given a ‘bye’ for her rib injury

The pair will now swap the Cha-Cha for a Paso Doble as they take on It’s My Life.

But will John and Katya be able to impress Craig this time?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, October 17 with Icons Week from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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